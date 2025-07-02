Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' set for House-wide vote and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' set for House-wide vote

2. Trump settles lawsuit with Paramount, CBS over '60 Minutes' Harris edit

3. Federal judge blocks Trump admin's plan to deport 520,000 Haitians back home



MAJOR HEADLINES

HELP ON THE WAY – Trump admin approves Newsom's request to 'bail him out' of LA riot damage. Continue reading …

SPARING HIS LIFE – What's next for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger after accepting plea deal. Continue reading …

RISKY STRATEGY – Jury deadlocks on racketeering charge in Diddy’s federal trial. Continue reading …

WITHOUT A TRACE – American tourist vanishes in tropical paradise after walking from vacation rental. Continue reading …

BLUE ON BLUE CLASH – Off-duty cop shot by fellow officer in violent confrontation at her home. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

PARTING SHOT – Schumer forces name change for 'big, beautiful bill' moments before it passes. Continue reading …

DECLASSIFIED – FBI blocked probe into alleged Chinese 2020 election meddling to protect Wray from fallout. Continue reading …

SHADOW GOVERNMENT – Ex-DNC insider reveals 'puppet masters' who ran the Biden White House. Continue reading …

PATRIOTIC YEAR – Trump announces where he will kick off celebrating 250 years of US independence. Continue reading …

MEDIA

IF LOOKS COULD KILL – Sen. Murkowski stares at reporter over 'offensive' bailout claim in spending bill. Continue reading …

UNDER FIRE – Journalists unfazed by Trump's legal threats over Iran nuclear coverage. Continue reading …

‘OVERREACH’ – Gay marriage pioneer warns activists have gone too far with transgender agenda. Continue reading …

‘DISGUSTING’ – Dr. Phil slams Dem ‘Squad’ member for calling America one of the 'worst' countries. Continue reading …

OPINION

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Trump lit a fire under NATO, but more needs to be done to contain the Russia-China axis. Continue reading …

GOV. MIKE DUNLEAVY – Alaska’s oil reserves are America’s national security shield. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

INKED FOR LIFE – Ohio cop's wild Travis Kelce body art wins him big prizes. Continue reading …

BRAIN BOOST – Breast cancer survivors may have lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on iconic ice cream and marvelous museums. Take the quiz here …

SECRET STRUCTURE – Archaeologists uncover medieval hospital beneath street in historic city. Continue reading …

WHAT A PEACH – New Costco summer dessert offering is flagged by this parent. See video …

WATCH

GOV. RON DESANTIS – NYC's Democratic mayoral candidate makes Bill de Blasio look like Ronald Reagan. See video …

SEC. KRISTI NOEM – ICE agents are absolute heroes for capturing cannibals and deranged individuals. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

