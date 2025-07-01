Trump announces he will kick off Independence Day weekend with 'very special' patriotic event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will kick off his Independence Day weekend by traveling to Iowa on Thursday for "a very special event, honoring our Great Country."

"I am thrilled to announce that I will be traveling to one of my favorite places in the World, beautiful Iowa, on Thursday, July 3rd, to kick off the very beginning of our exciting Celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary!" Trump posted to Truth Social Tuesday afternoon.

"Iowa voted for me THREE TIMES, because they love my Policies for our Wonderful Farmers and Small Businesses, and they LOVE AMERICA! This will be a very special event, honoring our Great Country, and our Brave Heroes who fought to keep us FREE," he continued, and included a link for people to RSVP. "I’ll also tell you some of the GREAT things I’ve already done on Trade, especially as it relates to Farmers. You are going to be very happy with what I say — Should be a BIG Crowd!"

The event is slated to be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Central Time, according to the event's website.

"This special event serves as the magnificent start of a dynamic, year-long commemoration across our beautiful country, unveiling a vision for a renewed commitment to America's future," Monica Crowley, the principal media representative for America250, said in a press release previewing the event.

The 250th anniversary of American independence will be held on July 4, 2026, with Trump repeatedly touting his administration will plan a year of patriotic events celebrating the anniversary.

The president's upcoming trip to Iowa follows the Senate passing Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" Tuesday afternoon, which is a massive piece of legislation that works to advance Trump's agenda on taxes, immigration, energy, defense and the national debt.

Trump was alerted to the news during a roundtable while visiting the Florida Everglades to tour a new illegal immigrant detention center, celebrating the news in separate Truth Social posts shortly after.

"Our Country is going to explode with Massive Growth, even more than it already has since I was Re-Elected. Between the Growth, this Bill, our Tariffs, and more, "THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL" sets the United States down a fiscal path by greatly reducing our Federal Deficit, and setting us on course for enormous Prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon. "To my GOP friends in the House: Stay UNITED, have fun, and Vote "YAY." GOD BLESS YOU ALL!"