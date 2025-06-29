Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Sinkhole in historic city reveals medieval hospital hiding just beneath street level

Archaeologists identify remains as part of hospital dating back to 12th and 13th centuries

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
'She's traveling the world': Message in a bottle contains mother’s final wish Video

'She's traveling the world': Message in a bottle contains mother’s final wish

A grieving daughter placed her mom’s ashes in a bottle so the woman could finally "see" the world. Not long after, a stranger found the bottle — and the daughter's message went viral.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archaeologists in a historic city recently came across the remnants of an expansive medieval hospital.

The discovery was announced by the City of York Council on June 9. The ancient remains were found in a "void," or sinkhole, that had recently opened on the street of St Leonard's Place in York in the United Kingdom.

"The archaeological find was discovered as work was taking place to repair the sinkhole on St Leonard’s Place," the council said in a statement.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS DISCOVER 'SENSATIONAL' ARTIFACTS UNDER HISTORIC MONASTERY'S FLOOR

"The void, which is in the middle of the road outside York Theatre Royal, was made safe before contractors and archaeology teams began investigation works."

The find is believed to be the remnants of St. Leonard's Hospital — built between the 12th and 13th centuries.

Worker standing next to bricks

St. Leonard's Hospital, which was built between the 12th and 13th centuries, was one of the largest medieval hospitals in the North of England. (City of York Council)

Pictures show ancient bricks hiding several inches beneath the street. 

The hospital was "one of the largest" in Northern England during the Middle Ages, the council said.

HISTORY BUFF UNCOVERS LOST MEDIEVAL MONASTERY THANKS TO STRANGE MAP SYMBOL

The property originally stretched from York's Museum Gardens to the city's Theatre Royal, the council's statement noted.

After the English Reformation, the area was used as a royal mint – earning the name "Mint Yard."

"We knew that there is a lot of complex archaeology in the area dating back to the Roman legionary fortress."

"Mint Yard [was] demolished several hundred years ago and a road made on top of it," the statement added.

By the 19th century, the city council said, the Mint Yard buildings were "a warren of residencies, yards and stables and were demolished to make way [for] the new Georgian streetscape in 1836, as it became one of the most fashionable parts of the city at the time."

Horizontal photo of bricks beneath street

The centuries-old bricks were found beneath a modern street on St Leonard's Place in York, England. (City of York Council)

The council added, "The demolished parts of the city walls were then used to create a base for their new road, which we now know as St Leonard’s Place."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Kate Ravilious, a member of the City of York Council, thanked the public for their patience during the archaeological work.

Skyline of York

Known for its breathtaking medieval architecture, York, in northern England, welcomes millions of visitors annually. (iStock)

"We knew that there is a lot of complex archaeology in the area dating back to the Roman legionary fortress," Ravilious said in a statement.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Throughout the works, we have been [alert] to this while doing all we can to get off site as quickly as possible. However, these finds, while fascinating, have set our timescales back a bit."

Close-up of bricks on street

The City of York Council said that the area was repurposed after the English Reformation, becoming a mint. (City of York Council)

The discovery comes over a month after experts found proof of a gladiatorial fight with a lion in the same English city.

The findings came after experts analyzed a skeleton from a Roman cemetery outside of York. Experts said that gladiators' remains presented "unusual lesions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of York Council, but did not immediately hear back.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.