Alaska’s oil reserves are America’s national security shield

At first glance, the unrest in the Middle East, the conflict in Ukraine and a recent Supreme Court ruling might appear to have little in common.

But the first two illustrate the way in which American energy dominance – led by the abundant resources of the Last Frontier – can bolster our national security, while the court’s ruling provides one way to accelerate development of our natural resources into an energy powerhouse.

The recent fluctuations in oil markets arising from Israel’s conflict in Iran demonstrate the twin failures of former President Joe Biden’s foreign policy and his energy policy. By removing President Donald Trump’s "maximum pressure" sanctions on the Iranian regime, Biden gifted the mullahs nearly $200 billion in oil revenue, which they have used to wreak global havoc via proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Biden administration had to rely upon Iran and other unsavory foreign regimes to keep supplying the world with oil in large part because of its reckless actions to squelch energy development at home.

From canceling leases on Alaska’s Coastal Plain – an action ruled unlawful by a federal judge – to blocking access to areas required by federal law, the Biden administration took literally dozens of steps to hinder Alaskans’ ability to develop our natural resources for America’s benefit.

The Biden administration’s actions – or, in many cases, its inactions – affected not just policy in the Middle East, but the conflict in Ukraine as well. More development of American resources would have made Europe less dependent upon Russian natural gas, and deprived Vladimir Putin of the oil and gas revenues that continue to fund his regime.

President Trump is absolutely right to say that the war in Ukraine would not have started on his watch, because he would not have made America and its allies more reliant on energy from our adversaries.

Make no mistake: Energy resources are, and remain, a critical national security issue. The American oil embargo on Japan, which helped precipitate that country’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, demonstrated the direct link between access to affordable energy and national security.

That’s why Democrats’ policies and actions that sought to appease the environmental lobby harmed not just our economic growth, but America’s global standing.

Thankfully, we now have leaders who understand the need for American energy dominance, as expressed in his Day One executive order beginning to undo the harm inflicted by his predecessor.

The Supreme Court’s recent unanimous ruling scaling back requirements under the National Environmental Policy Act also brought a welcome breath of common sense to the federal permitting process, which should accelerate the development of energy resources – not to mention infrastructure like roads and bridges – nationwide.

With proven reserves of 3.4 billion barrels of oil and 125 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Alaska stands ready to power America’s 21st-century energy needs. That energy can create high-paying jobs, grow our economy and improve relationships with our allies.

Just as important, by relying on our own energy resources instead of those of foreign dictators, it will make America safer – and help Americans feel more secure.

