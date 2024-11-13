Expand / Collapse search
Trump win moves slain cheerleader's mom to tears as illegal immigrant faces murder trial

Lizbeth Medina's mother says 'Biden-Harris administration failed us terribly'

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Mom of Texas cheerleader allegedly murdered by illegal immigrant says Biden-Harris admin 'failed us' Video

Mom of Texas cheerleader allegedly murdered by illegal immigrant says Biden-Harris admin 'failed us'

Jacqueline Medina, mother of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant last December, says Trump's recent win made her tear up.

EXCLUSIVE — The mother of a 16-year-old Texas girl who was brutally murdered, allegedly by an illegal immigrant from Mexico, in her own home last December says Trump's victory last week made her tear up.

"When I heard the news in the morning that he won, I teared up," Jacqueline Medina told Fox News Digital. "I teared up because I thought about my daughter. The Biden-Harris administration failed us terribly."

Medina's "beautiful, loving, bubbly, funny" 16-year-old daughter, Lizbeth Medina, was murdered on Dec. 5, 2023. Rafael Govea Romero, the 24-year-old man charged with capital murder in connection with the attack, is scheduled to face trial next month.

"With [Trump] winning, I'm really hoping that there are stricter laws so we can protect our kids, our children, our families, our loved ones from this happening to them again," Medina said.

TEXAS TEEN LIZBETH MEDINA MURDER: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MURDER SUSPECT RAFAEL GOVEA ROMERO

Liz Medina in a cheerleading uniform

Jacqueline Medina came home to find her daughter, Lizbeth Medina, 16, dead in the bathtub of their home on Dec. 5, 2023. (Instagram)

Medina said she knows stricter policies won't bring back her daughter, but she is hoping they will "prevent this from happening to another child."

 "We don't want another Lizbeth. We don't want another Laken Riley."

— Jacqueline Medina

Medina had left their apartment for work early on Dec. 5, 2023. Her daughter typically left for school shortly afterward, but that day she did not make it to school or the Christmas parade that her cheer team was supposed to be practicing for.

Rafel Govea Romero

A Jackson County grand jury indicted Rafael Govea Romero on a capital murder charge in connection to Lizbeth Medina's stabbing death. (FOX 26 Houston)

When Medina showed up to the Christmas parade and did not see her daughter, she knew something was wrong and frantically contacted friends and family for help finding the 16-year-old girl.

MOM OF TEXAS TEEN ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT CALLS FOR CHANGE AFTER LAKEN RILEY MURDER

Medina returned home that evening after no one had heard from or seen Lizbeth and found her dead with an apparent stab wound in the bathtub of their Edna apartment.

Edna police arrested Romero in Schulenburg, Texas, five days after Lizbeth's death, according to authorities.

Liz Medina

Jacqueline Medina hopes Trump's election win will help prevent other families from going through what her family endured when Lizbeth was killed. (Facebook)

Romero had a criminal history in Texas and was on probation at the time of his arrest in connection to Lizbeth's murder, Edna Police Chief Rick Boone previously told Fox News Digital.

The murder suspect was reportedly on probation for a 2022 burglary in Schulenburg, about 60 miles from Edna, the Fayette County Record first reported. Edna police said Romero may also be tied to a burglary that occurred at Lizbeth's home about a month before her killing.

TEXAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT INDICTED ON CAPITAL MURDER CHARGE IN CHEERLEADER'S BEATING, STABBING DEATH

Police arresting Rafael Govea Romero,

The Edna Police Department announced the arrest of Rafael Govea Romero, an "undocumented male" who officials believe is "the person responsible for the death of Lizbeth Medina." (Edna Police Department)

Neither Medina nor Lizbeth knew Romero, but Medina noted that their house had been burglarized on Nov. 13, about a month before the teenager's murder. Edna police officers believe Romero may have been involved in the burglary and may have stalked Lizbeth before allegedly attacking and killing her.

"I'm still lost. I still feel like I don't know what to do with my life."

— Jacqueline Medina

"My whole life was my daughter," Medina said. "And I'm still finding it very difficult to find myself, to find what direction I need to take in life. The only thing right now that is keeping me strong is the fact that we still need to get justice for her. Also, we're trying to keep busy to gather funds … for her scholarship fund that we brought up for the cheerleaders in Edna. And we donate to specific child advocacy funds in her name."

Liz Medina

The Edna Police Department is investigating Liz Medina's death as capital murder. (Facebook)

Medina said she wants her daughter to be remembered for the kind and accomplished young woman she was rather than for her tragic death.

"But at the same time, I do want everybody to hear her story so they can understand why things need to change," Medina said. "That's the only way people will know why we want things changed."

Romero's trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 3 in Jackson County, Texas.

A trial for Jose Ibarra, the illegal immigrant suspect in the February murder of Georgia college student Laken Riley, begins this week. Medina said she will watch Ibarra's trial and keep Riley's family in her thoughts.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.