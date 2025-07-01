Trump warns of 'whopping 68% tax increase' if Senate fails to pass historic bill and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump defends 'big, beautiful bill' as Senate navigates marathon session

2. Musk suggests forming new 'America Party' if GOP spending package passes

3. Bryan Kohberger accepts plea deal in Idaho student murders case



MAJOR HEADLINES

PATRIOTS AT RISK – Americans at July 4th celebrations warned of lone wolf terrorist threat. Continue reading …

COURTROOM MISSTEP – Attorney warns 'impossible' media blackout may derail Diddy trial as jury falters. Continue reading …

ALARMING DEPICTION – Idaho ambush suspect's social media post released after firefighter shooting. Continue reading …

NUCLEAR CHEERLEADER – Actor says Iran should build nukes to protect Middle East from the U.S. and Israel. Continue reading …

TRAVEL NIGHTMARE – Flyers left stranded after weather sparks delays ahead of holiday weekend. Continue reading …

POLITICS

READY TO RUMBLE – Dems vow to fight 'tooth and nail' against GOP challenge to campaign finance regulations. Continue reading …

FISCAL CRUNCH – Social Security insolvency could speed up with illegal immigration crackdown. Continue reading …

MEDICAL VULTURES – DOJ busts multibillion-dollar healthcare fraud scheme. Continue reading …

BILLIONAIRE BRAWL – Elon Musk says US is ruled by 'Porky Pig Party' as Trump defends his vision against former ally's criticism. Continue reading …

MEDIA

NOT OVER YET – Trump shifts battleground in fight against 'brazen election interference' by Iowa pollster. Continue reading …

‘UNACCEPTABLE’ – Top Democrats, media demand Zohran Mamdani condemn 'globalize the intifada' phrase. Continue reading …

BUBBLE BURST – Liberal media echo chamber exposed as transgender youth treatment claims fall apart. Continue reading …

CLASHING VISION – Teachers' union leaders spar over court decision on religious families' rights. Continue reading …

OPINION

DAVID BAHNSEN – NYC's shocking socialist victory is a dire warning for the right. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: A week that changed the world. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CELEBRITY CLASH – Rosie O'Donnell slams Bezos' 'gross excess' wedding. Continue reading …

MAKING MOVES – Mom pulls off sneaky airline seat hack that has other travelers in disbelief. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on iconic ice cream and marvelous museums. Take the quiz here …

AGAINST THE GRAIN – Best and worst breads for your health, according to nutrition experts. Continue reading …

NATURE CALLS – Flight passengers might hear these sounds on board. See video …

WATCH

STEPHEN MILLER – I've waited my whole life for Trump's 'big, beautiful bill.' See video …

WILFRED REILLY – These are the people that think Bernie Sanders isn’t radical enough. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

