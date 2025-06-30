Far-left actor John Cusack says Iran 'should get' nukes to protect Middle East from US and Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-Israel and anti-Trump actor John Cusack expressed hope last Friday that Iran will get a nuclear weapon.

In a post shared to X, the actor said Iran should get a nuclear weapon so that it can deter the U.S. and Israel’s aggression in the Middle East.

"Iran will surely rush to get a nuclear weapon- and they should get one," he wrote, adding, "it’s the only way to deter US and Israel from bombing every country in Middle East."

Cusack published his post almost a week after President Donald Trump ordered U.S. military strikes on three major Iranian facilities believed to be developing nuclear weapons.

Long-range B-2 stealth bomber aircraft dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on the locations on June 21 in an attack that Trump called "a spectacular military success."

Cusack has been harshly critical of Israel’s actions in its war in Gaza and war with Iran on social media. Prior to posting support for Iran getting nukes, he appeared to suggest that U.S. support for Israel meant the country was supporting a "genocidal" regime.

He wrote, "Blind allegiance for Israel is alliance to a genocidal regeme[sic] - it’s a nation state - run [by] a murderous gangster - not some fixed star."

Earlier, he posted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been killing innocent children, and he accused the U.S. of being complicit.

The actor also condemned both countries for recent strikes in Lebanon.

"Isreal [sic] bombs Lebanon! [W]ell they can’t have any days when they are not illegally bombing someone while US grovels," he wrote.

Additionally, Cusack posted that democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani winning the New York City mayoral Democratic primary was a "f--- you to billionaires, dem establishment, and the genocide in Gaza - the bombing of Iran."

And in a post from last Wednesday, Cusack accused Israeli soldiers of murdering innocent Palestinians seeking aid and blasted Democratic Party figures for not speaking out about it.

"The fact that so many in the dem party will not speak out and work every day to stop this genocide - Should haunt them for the rest of their lives - and end their political careers," he wrote in part.