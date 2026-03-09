Expand / Collapse search
War With Iran

Trump says it’s an ‘honor’ to keep Strait of Hormuz open for China and other countries

President says US has 'good relationship with China' ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping later this month

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
How Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz would impact US, world Video

How Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz would impact US, world

'The Big Money Show' co-host Taylor Riggs gives a history lesson on the U.S. oil industry amid supply concerns.

President Donald Trump said he wants to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, saying it would be an "honor" to do so in an effort to help other nations that rely on the vital Middle East waterway.

Trump was speaking with reporters in Florida on Monday, when he was asked about the global energy choke point, which has been disrupted amid back-and-forth attacks between Iran and Israel and the United States. 

IRAN SEIZES OIL TANKERS, THREATENS 'MASSACRE' IN STRAIT OF HORMUZ HOURS BEFORE US TALKS

Mourners reaching out to touch coffins while holding pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a funeral in Isfahan.

People mourn late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Thursday, in Isfahan, Iran. (Payman Shahsanaei/ISNA via AP)

At about 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, the Strait of Hormuz is between Iran and Oman and carries roughly 20 million barrels a day and about one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas, making it a top-value target when conflict in the region erupts.

"We're really helping China here and other countries because they get a lot of their energy from the Straits," Trump said. "We have a good relationship with China. It's my honor to do it."

US POSITIONS AIRCRAFT CARRIERS, STRIKE PLATFORMS ACROSS MIDDLE EAST AS IRAN TALKS SHIFT TO OMAN

A screenshot of a marine traffic terminal showing vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

A screenshot of a marine traffic terminal showing vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on March 4. (Kpler/Marine Traffic)

Trump is slated to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this month. While touting the United States' new energy partnership with Venezuela, Trump noted that China gets its oil through the strait. 

"I mean, we're doing this for the other parts of the world, including countries like China," he said. "They get a lot of their oil through the straits."

"We have a very good relationship with President XI (Jinping) and China," he added. "I'm going there in a short period of time, and we're protecting the world from what these lunatics are trying to do, and very successfully I might add."

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump greets Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base on Oct. 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea. Trump said he wants to keep the Strait of Hormuz open in the Middle East for countries, including China.  ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The U.S. will also waive all oil-related sanctions on some countries in an effort to reduce energy prices amid the conflict in the Middle East, Trump said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

