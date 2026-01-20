Trump set to meet with foreign leaders at the World Economic Forum and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Trump set to meet with foreign leaders at the World Economic Forum

2. Protesters torch American flags ahead of Trump's Davos arrival

3. Comer dares Democrats to advance Clinton contempt of Congress resolutions

MAJOR HEADLINES

LAW AND ORDER – AG says ‘no one is above the law’ as DOJ steps in amid chaos in Minnesota. Continue reading …

FINDING FRAUD – Top Trump admin education official exposes blue state financial aid fraud offenders. Continue reading …

MASS WALKOUT – Thousands walk out of jobs, schools to protest Trump immigration policies. Continue reading …

‘OUT OF NOWHERE’ – Men visiting popular tourist area stalked and shot dead after car trouble, family says. Continue reading …

‘FAMILY IS GROWING’ – Vice President Vance and second lady announce they are expecting their fourth child. Continue reading …

POLITICS

TITLE IX TAKEDOWN – Trump rips SCOTUS justices over handling of women's sports, trans athletes case. Continue reading …

HIDDEN RISK – New China war report warns of rapid US breakdown and $10T global shock. Continue reading …

ICE FEUD – Minnesota governor extends olive branch to Trump after immigration dispute. Continue reading …

UNDER SIEGE – Armed militias fire heavy machine guns through Tehran streets in deadly night attacks. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TRUMP'S MANDATE – FBI Director Patel warns elected officials 'no one' is exempt from federal scrutiny amid Minnesota probe. Continue reading …

FAITH MEETS FURY – Pastors warn of 'chilling effect' after anti-ICE agitators storm Minnesota church service. Continue reading …

NEWSROOM REVOLT – Tensions rise at '60 Minutes' as Scott Pelley reportedly criticizes Bari Weiss. Continue reading …

REVENGE PLOT – Democrats discuss plans to hold Trump and Musk accountable if they regain power. Continue reading …

OPINION

DR. SANDEEP GOPALAN – Mob violence in Minnesota isn’t free speech — it’s grounds for the Insurrection Act. Continue reading …

GORDON CHANG – Appeasing China won’t save Europe — Trump’s hard power just might. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

ON THE HUNT – Massive great white shark returns to Florida waters after epic year-long Atlantic journey. Continue reading …

SOAP STAR – Ashton Kutcher finally sets record straight on controversial bathing habits. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on sports soundtracks and entertainment empires. Take the quiz here …

'REAL ADVERSITY' – Super Bowl champ reveals scary health battle that left in coma for 5 days. Continue reading …

WATER PLAY – Rescue pup is charmed by humpback whales during boat adventure. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP – God would be very proud of what I've done for religion. See video …

KASH PATEL – Trump has given us mandate to enforce the law. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for more to assess how President Trump’s second term is shaping up one year in. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

