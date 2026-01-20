Bondi vows accountability after church attack, says Minnesota ‘a mess right now’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned Tuesday that "no one is above the law" as the Department of Justice (DOJ) increases its presence in Minnesota following weeks of unrest, escalating tensions tied to immigration enforcement and the disruption of a church service on Sunday.

Bondi made the comments in an exclusive interview with Fox News conducted in Minneapolis, where she met with federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials amid what she described as ongoing chaos in the state.

"No one is above the law in this state or in this country — and people will be held accountable," Bondi told Fox News.

Bondi said conditions in Minnesota have deteriorated in past weeks, citing constant unrest and concerns for officer safety.

"This state is a mess right now," she said. "We’ve seen the chaos and it’s constant, and our men and women in law enforcement deserve to be safe."

Bondi said she met with federal agents from the FBI, DEA and ATF, as well as U.S. Attorney Rosen, emphasizing coordination among federal agencies as tensions continue.

"We have a great U.S. attorney, and we are all going to fight together," she said. "That’s why it was so important to be here."

Bondi’s visit comes after Minnesota officials, including the governor, mayor and state attorney general, confirmed they have received federal subpoenas . Asked whether those subpoenas signal an investigation into their offices, Bondi declined to provide details.

"I can’t confirm nor deny whether we have any investigation or what it is," Bondi said. "I can’t discuss."

When pressed on whether rhetoric from state and local leaders has contributed to unrest, Bondi said inflammatory language can have consequences but iterated that accountability applies universally.

"Rhetoric causes people to get hurt and injured, and that shouldn’t be happening," she said. "Whether it's a public official, whether it's a law enforcement officer, no one is above the law in this state or in this country — and people will be held accountable."

Bondi also addressed Sunday's disruption of a church service in St. Paul, calling the incident "horrific" and saying such conduct should never occur at any place of worship.

"What happened in that church was horrific," Bondi said. "That should not happen to any Christian, to any religion, to a synagogue, to a mosque, to any place of worship in our country."

Bondi said she has spoken directly with Pastor Jonathan Parnell and plans to meet with him.

"That should not happen," she said. "And it was horrific."

In a statement following the Jan. 18 incident, Parnell said a group of agitators disrupted the worship service, accosted members of the congregation and frightened children, describing the conduct as "shameful" and "unlawful."

"Invading a church service to disrupt the worship of Jesus — or any other act of worship — is protected by neither the Christian Scriptures nor the laws of this nation," Parnell wrote, adding that church buildings are meant to be places of peace and refuge.

Parnell said the church is evaluating next steps with legal counsel and called on local, state and national leaders to protect the fundamental right to worship freely.

Asked whether Minnesotans should expect continued federal involvement following her visit, Bondi answered unequivocally.

"President Trump is committed to making Minnesota safe," she said. "So the answer is yes."