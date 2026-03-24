Trump says Iran gave 'significant' gift to prove country wants to 'make a deal' and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump says Iran gave 'significant' gift to prove the country wants to 'make a deal'

2. 'Conflicting information' surfaces as NTSB probes fatal LaGuardia collision

3. Democrats flip Trump's home district in stunning Florida upset

MAJOR HEADLINES

REGIME COLLAPSE — Revolutionary Guards seize control of Iran as supreme leader becomes ‘hologram.’ Continue reading …

VERDICT IS IN — Jury reaches 'historic' decision in state's $2,100,000,000 case against Meta. Continue reading …

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS — Officials reveal key finding in devastating house fire that killed NHL reporter, 3 kids. Continue reading …

LAWN AND ORDER — 'Reacher' star divides fans with cryptic post after front yard fight video surfaces. Continue reading …

OUTRAGE OVERFLOWS — Social media erupts after Pritzker video resurfaces amid college student's murder. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

RECORDS TRAIL — Dem senator blasted Trump over Epstein files — DOJ docs show his son met Epstein in 2016. Continue reading …

ENFORCEMENT LEGACY — Retiring Border Patrol Chief Bovino says he wishes he ‘caught even more’ illegals. Continue reading …

POLICY CONSEQUENCES — Chicago killing reignites sanctuary city fight as Angel parent heads to Senate hearing. Continue reading …

ATLANTIC ALLIANCE — King Charles to address Congress as President Trump pressures UK on Iran. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

MAKING WAVES — Disney moves away from woke messaging with heartfelt ad centered on dads and sons. Continue reading …

FAMILY VALUES — Biden intel report warned 'traditional motherhood' advanced by extremist groups. Continue reading …

BLUE BLOOD DIPLOMACY — Trump reveals royal monarch's genius move that left him completely amazed. Continue reading …

NETWORK BLACKOUT — CNN, MS NOW avoid covering murder of Chicago student by illegal immigrant. Continue reading …

OPINION

MEHEK COOKE — Democrats broke airport security. Now they're calling the solution dangerous. Continue reading …

REP. YOUNG KIM — Newsom’s failed leadership has let California become a land of fraud and scams. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

MOVING ONWARD — Cowboys star Dak Prescott's ex posts about 'growth' days after couple split before wedding. Continue reading …

COMEDY GOLD — Keith Hernandez reveals startling amount of annual 'Seinfeld' residuals. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Costco cravings and bridal blooms. Take the quiz here …

CRUST ISSUES — Costco fans clash over food court favorite in freezer aisle: Better than the original? Continue reading …

SNEAK PEEK — Priceless interaction between gorillas at snack time captivates users. See video ...

WATCH

GEN. JACK KEANE — Iranian regime is made up of pathological liars and cheaters. See video …

REP. JAMES COMER — California's fraud is 10x worse than Minnesota. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as unrest grows in Cuba amid fuel shortages and blackouts, while President Trump escalates pressure with bold claims about the island’s future. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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