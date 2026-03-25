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Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys star Dak Prescott's ex posts about 'growth' days after couple split before wedding

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott called off their wedding a month before it was set to happen

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Sarah Jane Ramos, the former fiancée of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, appeared to be back in the gym days after the two split a month before they were supposed to get married.

Ramos posted a photo of herself with a friend along with an eyebrow-raising caption.

"Growth in all forms," she wrote.

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos in 2024

Sarah Jane Ramos and Dak Prescott pose for a photo before Dak Prescott's Faith Fight Finish Foundation 2024 Gala at Thompson Hotel Dallas on May 17, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.  (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images for Faith Fight Finish Foundation)

It was one of her first posts on her Instagram Stories since the breakup became public earlier this month.

Ramos and Prescott were engaged in October 2024 and have two children together. They were set to have a luxurious wedding in Lake Como, Italy, when they suddenly broke up.

Ramos called off the wedding over his alleged "ongoing infidelity issues," a source familiar with the situation told Page Six. Ramos reportedly believed that Prescott talked to other women during their relationship and stayed with him hoping he would change his ways.

She confronted Prescott with the allegations and the two decided to call off the wedding, according to the report. TMZ Sports reported things came to a head during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties. Ramos posted photos from her party, and Prescott was not included.

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Sarah Ramos and Dak Prescott smile

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos attend an in-store event at David Yurman on May 16, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. ( Rick Kern/Getty Images for David Yurman)

A report also emerged that Prescott was given an ultimatum with Ramos asking the NFL player to monogamous for the sake of their family before the situation allegedly exploded during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties, Page Six reported.

Ramos was reportedly aware that Prescott was allegedly talking to other women and using incognito mode on social media to communicate over the course of their relationship but wanted to stay because of the children.

A rep for Ramos told People that the two were "heartbroken that they’re not getting married."

"There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision," the rep told the magazine.

Prescott and Ramos sent a joint note to their wedding guests announcing the cancellation of their wedding.

Dak Prescott walks off

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California on Oct. 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

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"As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding," the note read, according to TMZ Sports. "We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers."

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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