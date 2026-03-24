Biden-era CIA report tied support of 'motherhood,' 'homemaking' to White extremist ideology

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The Biden administration's CIA warned about "motherhood and homemaking" being used to advance extremist ideology, according to documents highlighted by a conservative legal group.

The documents sparked fresh controversy last week after being highlighted by America First Legal, a nonprofit founded by Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

In a thread posted to X and picked up by The Christian Post on Monday, AFL claimed a CIA report from October 2021, titled "Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment," "exposed" the Biden CIA's "war on motherhood."

"An agency with critical intelligence responsibilities was spending its resources targeting women promoting motherhood," the group claimed.

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The CIA report adopted the term "White REMVEs" to describe foreign groups that incite or facilitate violence to protect what they perceive as an "idealized white European ethnic identity" "under attack from people who support multiculturalism or globalization."

The report identified "the White REMVE view of traditional motherhood" as a key role for female members supporting extremist movements abroad. In one paragraph warning of a redacted group's recruitment efforts, it said that the group had "lauded motherhood and homemaking as women’s most important responsibility."

"White REMVEs and their sympathizers have claimed in online posts that it is essential for White families to have as many biological children as possible to counter the rising birthrates among non-White populations," the report says.

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The assessment was one of 19 assessments from the past decade retracted by CIA director John Ratcliffe in February, after the agency deemed the assessments to be politically biased.

Other released retracted reports related to attacks on LGBT activists in the Middle East and Africa, and the COVID-19 pandemic limiting access to birth control in developing countries.

"The intelligence products we released to the American people today — produced before my tenure as DCIA — fall short of the high standards of impartiality that CIA must uphold and do not reflect the expertise for which our analysts are renowned," Ratcliffe said in a statement.

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He added, "There is absolutely no room for bias in our work and when we identify instances where analytic rigor has been compromised, we have a responsibility to correct the record. These actions underscore our commitment to transparency, accountability, and objective intelligence analysis. Our recent successes in Operation ABSOLUTE RESOLVE and Operation MIDNIGHT HAMMER exemplify our dedication to analytic excellence."

America First Legal argued the assessment is an example of the "Biden Administration’s War on Parents," comparing it to a 2021 Department of Justice memo.

Fox News previously reported how the DOJ mobilized the FBI to investigate parents protesting COVID-19 mandates, critical race theory and transgender policies in schools as potential threats against school boards following a letter from the National School Board Association.

Fox News Digital reached out to former President Joe Biden's office for comment.

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Fox News' Brie Stimson and Ashley Oliver contributed to this report.