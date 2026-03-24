Democrats broke airport security. Now they're calling the solution dangerous

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Air travel in the United States is in crisis because of policy failures that have escalated from a nuisance into a national crisis. At Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, the busiest airport in the world, passengers faced security lines stretching for hours as TSA callout rates hit the highest since the shutdown began, with more than 3,200 officers nationwide failing to report to work. As the system buckles under this strain, the Trump administration is deploying ICE officers to stabilize operations, a practical response that has triggered immediate outrage from Democrats claiming it is unsafe or unlawful. The reality, however, is political: Democrats are leveraging the crisis to block standalone TSA funding unless ICE and Customs and Border Protection budgets are cut, turning stranded travelers into pawns in a broader fight over federal priorities.

This type of brinkmanship is irresponsible and a national security risk. Airports are designed for efficiency and convenience, but they are also high-risk, high-value targets that require structured, coordinated federal oversight to ensure screening, identity verification, perimeter control, and threat detection. As staffing levels collapse, internal pressure increases and vulnerabilities emerge, creating risks adversaries can exploit.

Political leverage is being applied to the most sensitive parts of our national infrastructure, and Americans are feeling the direct consequences. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged that Democrats are refusing to pass standalone TSA funding unless Republicans strip all funding from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection. Plainly, this means American security is being used as a bargaining chip in a broader political fight over immigration policy, and travelers are being forced to absorb the fallout.

TRUMP DEMANDS 'SAVE AMERICA ACT' BE TIED TO DHS FUNDING AMID AIRPORT CHAOS

As the country faces a Democrat-manufactured strain on airport operations, President Trump ordered the deployment of ICE officers to help stabilize airports, prompting immediate and predictable claims that the move is unsafe or unlawful. Those claims are patently false. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, Ice officers operate with full federal authority to question, detain, and arrest removable individuals in the United States. The Homeland Security Act grants DHS broad authority to allocate personnel across its components to secure transportation systems. There is no statute requiring that only TSA personnel perform functions such as identity verification, perimeter security, or line management. Under this broad authority, DHS retains the ability to reallocate federal personnel in a crisis, making clear that Democrats are raising a political objection, not a legal one. This authority has always existed under federal law.

And beyond the politics, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries escalated the rhetoric with outright fearmongering. Appearing on CNN, he warned that deploying ICE agents to airports could result in them "brutalizing or, in some instances, kill" travelers. That is not a legal argument grounded in statute or even reality. It is a political narrative used to block a crisis response.

What this moment exposes is an inconsistency in how Democrats treat federal enforcement authority. They accept it when it suits them and reject it as unlawful when it doesn’t. House Democrats have voted for bills that provide billions to fund ICE and DHS operations, and 75 House Democrats supported a resolution expressing gratitude for ICE’s role in protecting the homeland. Democratic leadership has repeatedly voted to keep DHS funded, including ICE, despite backlash from their own base. However, now the officers are too dangerous to assist with routine airport functions. That contradiction is impossible to ignore.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Even within the administration, there has been discussion about how best to implement the deployment. Border Czar Tom Homan made clear that ICE agents aren’t trained to operate X-Ray machines but will be assigned to non-screening roles, such as securing exits or assisting with basic security functions to free up TSA officers for screening duties. At the same time, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized that ICE officers are trained federal law enforcement personnel capable of supporting airport security. That operational distinction is worth discussing but does not support the claim that the deployment is unlawful.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The more important question is what happens next. There is no clear path to resolution, and TSA staffing will not recover overnight. If Democrats continue to use funding as leverage, the strain on airport operations will persist, forcing a choice between allowing critical infrastructure to degrade or deploying the federal resources already available to stabilize it. This is the direct consequence of turning operational capacity into a political bargaining tool.

While headlines may continue to focus on airport delays, what is happening at airports is a real-time test of whether the federal government can function under pressure. If political actors withhold funding, manufacture operational strain, and then block lawful solutions to extract policy concessions, that playbook will not stop at the TSA. It will extend to border security, disaster response, law enforcement, and every other system where federal resources can be leveraged for political gain. The truth is that the law has not changed, the authority has always existed, and the surrounding outrage is manufactured.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MEHEK COOKE