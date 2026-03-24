Minnesota fire that killed NHL reporter and her three children not believed to be intentional, officials say

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A deadly house fire in Minnesota that claimed the lives of an NHL reporter and her three children over the weekend does not appear to have been intentional, officials said Monday, citing preliminary investigative findings.

The White Bear Lake Fire Department released a statement Monday following the Saturday morning fire that claimed the life of 37-year-old Minnesota Wild correspondent Jessi Pierce and her three children.

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"We are in the very early stages of the investigation, and our preliminary findings have not led to any evidence that the fire was set intentionally," the press release read. "The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The official cause and further information will be released once the investigation is complete."

Officials said that in addition to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, they are "dedicating all possible resources to this investigation."

WILD GM BILL GUERIN CALLS WRITER JESSI PIERCE A 'RAY OF SUNSHINE' AFTER HEARTBREAKING DEATH INVOLVING HER KIDS

Officials said Pierce and her children were found deceased in the single-family home, which bystanders reported seeing flames coming through the roof early Saturday morning. Pierce's husband, Mike Hinrichs, was reportedly out of town on a work trip at the time of the fire.

Their children, Hudson, Cayden and Avery, were 8, 6 and 4 years old.

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin remembered Pierce as a "ray of sunshine."

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"Words just can’t express how devastated we all are," Guerin said. "But, as I mentioned to some of you the other night, it doesn’t matter if you’re in the media, if you’re a player, if you’re in management, a coach, we are all in the sports world and the hockey world, and we’re all in this together."

Pierce covered the Wild for 10 seasons with NHL.com. She also had her work featured in The Athletic, B1G Ice Hockey blog, the Minnesota Hockey Journal and Massachusetts Hockey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.