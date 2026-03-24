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‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson drops cryptic ‘enemy’ quote after alleged front yard brawl with neighbor

Conflicting accounts have emerged over who instigated the fight, with sources close to Alan Ritchson claiming the neighbor pushed him off a motorbike

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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"Reacher" star Alan Ritchson left fans divided after seemingly sharing a cryptic message in the wake of his front yard brawl.

Ritchson can allegedly be seen throwing punches at his Tennessee neighbor as his kids watch from the street in video obtained by TMZ

The 43-year-old model-turned-actor took to social media Monday as conflicting accounts of what led to the physical altercation emerged.

'REACHER' STAR ALAN RITCHSON ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT ON VIDEO THROWING PUNCHES AT NEIGHBOR AS HIS KIDS WATCH

Alan Ritchson standing on a red carpet at the "Ordinary Angels" New York Premiere.

Alan Ritchson shared a mysterious quote to his Instagram after video of him allegedly engaging in a front yard brawl with a neighbor hit the internet Monday. (Jamie McCarthy / WireImage)

"Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake," a quote shared by Ritchson on Instagram read.

Ritchson's cryptic message didn't sit right with some in his comments.

"Kind of like getting CAUGHT on camera being a bully," one user wrote. "Man. Shame on you. True masculinity defends the weak and serves those around us. Not what you do. I stand against bullies. Come on over. You are welcome to try and bully me."

"Bro beat a guy's a-- and aura farms afterward," another added.

"Disgusting," a user wrote. "Don't talk about Church and Jesus ever again. You should be 100% canceled."

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Sydelle Noel and Alan Ritchson filming scenes on the set of the TV series "Reacher."

Sydelle Noel and Alan Ritchson are seen filming scenes of the Amazon Prime Video TV series "Reacher" season four. (Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images)

However, the "Titans" star also received support.

"@alanritchson I know you're way too good of a dude to do that unprovoked," a commenter wrote. "I'm with Alan all the way on this one."

"Need more guys like you around brother," another added.

"True fans love you @alanritchson i don't for a second believe you would have acted that way without being provoked or assaulted first," one said.

Brentwood, Tennessee police have closed the investigation, concluding that the star acted in self-defense, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

No charges will be pursued, per the outlet. 

The actor also declined pressing charges against Taylor.

"After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense," Captain Steven Pepin of the Brentwood Police Department told THR.

Alan Ritchson standing on a red carpet at the War Machine premiere in Melbourne.

Alan Ritchson stars as Jack Reacher in "Reacher." (Kierra Thorn / Getty Images)

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A photo of Alan Ritchson

Alan Ritchson attends a special screening of "Reacher." (Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The actor's neighbor and alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, claimed the drama began Saturday, TMZ reported.

According to Taylor, Ritchson was seen riding his green Kawasaki bike through the neighborhood Saturday at an excessive rate of speed. The actor returned Sunday around noon, this time with his two kids in tow on their own motorbikes. Taylor confronted Ritchson, leading to a physical altercation.

Sources close to Ritchson told TMZ that the actor did not instigate the fight. While riding motorbikes around the neighborhood, Taylor allegedly ran into the street in a "really aggressive" manner to stop Ritchson.

The insiders claimed Taylor pushed Ritchson off the motorbike twice before the brawl ensued. According to the outlet's sources, Taylor allegedly "initiated and instigated" the entire confrontation.

Taylor told the Daily Mail that he did not know who the neighbor was and only found out after the altercation. The actor declined to respond when asked if he started the alleged fight.

"I can't answer questions about that right now, there's an active investigation," he told the outlet.

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