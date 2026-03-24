Trump touts ‘significant’ Iran ‘present’ linked to Strait of Hormuz as deal talks heat up

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President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced Iran wants to "make a deal" with the U.S., noting the country's leadership gave the U.S. a "significant prize" related to the Strait of Hormuz and the flow of oil.

While speaking to reporters in the White House Oval Office, Trump said Iranian leadership sent the gift on Monday, and it arrived on Tuesday.

"They're going to make a deal. They did something [Monday] that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present," Trump said. "The present arrived today, and it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money."

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Trump said he could not disclose what the gift was, but said it was "oil and gas-related" and was connected to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian regime was previously charging some tankers millions of dollars to pass through the global shipping choke point, according to a report from Iran International.

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Trump added the unspecified present was "very significant."

"That meant one thing to me — we're dealing with the right people," Trump said. "… It was a very nice thing they did. … They said they were going to do it, and it happened. And they're the only ones that could have done it."

When asked about control of the Strait of Hormuz, he said the U.S. will "have control of anything we want."

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"They can't have certain things," Trump said. "It starts with no nuclear weapons, and they've agreed to that. … They're not going to have enrichment — any of those things. … We are in about the best bargaining position. We're way ahead of schedule."

Negotiations are being headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, according to the president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.