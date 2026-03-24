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War With Iran

Trump touts ‘significant’ Iran ‘present’ linked to Strait of Hormuz as deal talks heat up

Trump says gift arrived Tuesday and was 'very significant,' with negotiations led by Marco Rubio, JD Vance

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Trump says Iran sent 'very significant' gift to US amid military strikes Video

Trump says Iran sent 'very significant' gift to US amid military strikes

President Donald Trump says Iran sent an "oil and gas-related" present to the U.S. on Tuesday demonstrating their commitment to making a deal. (Pool)

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President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced Iran wants to "make a deal" with the U.S., noting the country's leadership gave the U.S. a "significant prize" related to the Strait of Hormuz and the flow of oil.

While speaking to reporters in the White House Oval Office, Trump said Iranian leadership sent the gift on Monday, and it arrived on Tuesday.

"They're going to make a deal. They did something [Monday] that was amazing, actually. They gave us a present," Trump said. "The present arrived today, and it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money."

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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Trump said he could not disclose what the gift was, but said it was "oil and gas-related" and was connected to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian regime was previously charging some tankers millions of dollars to pass through the global shipping choke point, according to a report from Iran International.

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz,

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 11, in the United Arab Emirates. (Reuters Photo)

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Trump added the unspecified present was "very significant."

"That meant one thing to me — we're dealing with the right people," Trump said. "… It was a very nice thing they did. … They said they were going to do it, and it happened. And they're the only ones that could have done it."

When asked about control of the Strait of Hormuz, he said the U.S. will "have control of anything we want."

Marco Rubio appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the Capitol.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly been in talks with the Iranian regime, along with Vice President JD Vance. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

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"They can't have certain things," Trump said. "It starts with no nuclear weapons, and they've agreed to that. … They're not going to have enrichment — any of those things. … We are in about the best bargaining position. We're way ahead of schedule."

Negotiations are being headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, according to the president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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