Unearthed emails reveal Dem senator's son wanted Epstein to join his fund: 'Enjoyed our conversation'

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Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has spent months hammering President Trump and his Justice Department (DOJ) over their handling of Jeffrey Epstein records, accusing them of trying to sweep evidence under the rug and even teasing that his "follow the money" work "ties back to Donald Trump."

However, emails reviewed by Fox News Digital in the DOJ "Epstein files" show Wyden’s own family connection – an April 2016 appointment at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion between his son Adam and the disgraced financier.

An email chain from late April 2016, after it was already public that Epstein was a convicted child sex offender and was accused of operating an under-age "sex slave" ring, shows Adam Wyden sought investment backing from Epstein during a meeting at Epstein's home in Manhattan where Epstein allegedly engaged in some of his criminal activity. The senator's son founded his own private investment fund, ADW Capital, in 2010.

"Jeffrey, I wanted to thank you for taking the time to meet with me. I thoroughly enjoyed our conversation and hope my passion and dedication for my business came through in the meeting. I live and breathe this business and take my returns, integrity, and reputation quite seriously. And, I believe I have the mental fortitude and energy to stick through the tough times and drive value when others are fatigued," says an email the younger Wyden sent to Epstein in April 2016. "I intensely appreciate like minded individuals and would very much look forward to having you join us at the fund."

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Other emails inside the tranche of Epstein documents released by the DOJ show Epstein and the younger Wyden communicating about a time and location for the meeting. Meanwhile, another document appearing to be a ledger of Epstein's daily engagements and activities on April 28, 2016, marks the meeting as taking place at 10:00 a.m. that day.

The same scheduling document also describes the young Wyden, in parentheses, as "Jonathon Farkas' friend." Farkas is the husband of President Trump’s ambassador to Malta and the brother of Andrew Farkas, who had a "profound friendship" and business ties with Epstein, according to the New York Times.

"I don’t speak to my kids about their business activities, and I read about this a few months ago on social media just like everybody else," the elder Wyden said in a statement to Fox News Digital when reached for comment. "My investigation began four years ago and continues unchanged. I want transparency and accountability across the board."

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Adam did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment in time for publication.

Wyden has repeatedly hammered the Trump administration over access to Epstein-related records and has argued his "follow the money" investigation "ties back to Donald Trump."

"One of the most important questions that comes out of this is why were America's leading banks – a number of them – basically sleepwalking throughout this whole Epstein matter," Wyden said in a video chronicling his probe into the Epstein scandal as the Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee. "They should have been watchdogging this. They should have brought to law enforcement what they believed was going on."

Wyden also touted his plans to author a bill that would hold banks accountable in the future if they turn a blind eye to such illegal activity.

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At the time of the April 2016 meeting between Epstein and the senator's son, Epstein was already a convicted sex offender who had pleaded guilty in Florida to sexually abusing a minor, and the Palm Beach investigation that led to Epstein's plea had identified more than 30 possible Epstein victims, many of which were reportedly minors.