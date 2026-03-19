American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on Costco cravings and bridal blooms

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people — including current events and the sights and sounds of the United States.
This week's quiz highlights Costco food cravings, bridal blooms and blossoms — and a whole lot more.
Can you get all 8 questions right?
Give it a try and see how you do!
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