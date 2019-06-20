Anti-Trump professor accuses GOP of trying to ‘pimp God’

A left-wing Kentucky Pan-African Studies professor blasted "racist, lying, nasty Republicans," accusing them of trying to "pimp God."

Ricky Jones, a University of Louisville department chair whom Tucker Carlson labeled as a "racist" during an interview on Fox News Channel last year, is once again making headlines for inflammatory language against Republicans in a recent op-ed, specifically against President Trump, Gov. Matt Bevin, and the local GOP chapter.

WILL TRUMP SOLIDIFY MORE CHRISTIAN VOTERS IN 2020? THIS EVANGELICAL LEADER THINKS SO

"I have contempt for you because you pimp God — turning Her into a callous, homophobic, supremacist, gun-toting bigot to justify your nastiness," Jones wrote in the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Jones accused Republicans of attacking women for trying to reverse Roe v. Wade and took a shot at Kanye West and Diamond and Silk as "lost souls" for supporting Trump.

'STOMP ON JESUS' FLORIDA PROFESSOR NOW A CANDIDATE FOR PALM BEACH ELECTIONS SUPERVISOR

"I am not a Democrat, and I am not Michelle Obama. Like you, I fight dirty. When you go low, I’ll go LOWER! And oh, by the way — that’s DR. Jones (not MR.) to YOU, nasty, nasty, naughty little Republicans," said the professor, who has a doctoral degree in political science.

This is not the first time Jones has made inflammatory comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Jones was taken to task by Carlson for an op-ed titled: "Was James Baldwin right when he called white Americans moral monsters?"