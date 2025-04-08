Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh sought rocket launcher from Ukraine: docs

Federal prosecutors revealed that Ryan Routh, the accused would-be assassin of President Donald Trump, sought to obtain military-grade weapons – including a rocket launcher – from a Ukrainian contact as part of his alleged assassination plot.

Routh told his associate to "send me a rpg [rocket-propelled grenade] or stinger, and I will see what we can do… [Trump] is not good for Ukraine," according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

The pair discussed Routh's purchase options, with Routh inquiring if his associate could "ship it to me???" before explaining his intent for the military-grade weapons: "I need equipment so that Trump cannot get elected."

Routh went on to say the weapons of war get lost "all the time on the battlefield" and "one missing would not be noticed," according to the court records.

Prosecutors say that Routh also floated the idea of obtaining a rocket or missile launcher, with the suspect sending his associate an image of President Trump's plane and writing, "Trump's plane, he gets on and off daily."

Routh's defense also submitted court filings on Monday, including a 13-page motion alleging that law enforcement used "impermissibly suggestive" tactics when interviewing an eyewitness identified as T.C.M. They claim the witness felt pressured to identify Routh because of the intense atmosphere created by the presence of multiple law enforcement agencies.

"All of these circumstances created a heightened pressure to make the identification," the filing said. "It would not be difficult for any well-meaning individual to identify the one, and only, person law enforcement presented to them in this manner."

Ryan Routh timeline

Federal authorities allege that the plot orchestrated by Routh, a native of North Carolina, "was not impromptu," but pre-meditated. They argued that "he had been planning to assassinate the President for six months, at least."

March-April 2024: Reconnaissance trip

Routh scouted West Palm Beach and Trump’s locations months before the attack, prosecutors say. After returning home, he allegedly gave a friend, identified as L.P., a box containing "Dear World" letter outlining the assassination plan, burner phones and ammunition.

February-September 2024: Plans escape

Routh is accused of messaging a contact named "Ramiro" in Mexico for smuggling assistance on WhatsApp. Days before the planned attack, Routh told "Ramiro" he would be in Mexico City post-Sept. 15, according to authorities.

Early August 2024: Attempted purchase of firearms

On Aug. 25, around the same time he was trying to get his hands on rocket and missile launchers from Ukraine, Routh explored other means of killing Trump, prosecutors allege. Routh allegedly researched and attempted to purchase a .50 caliber sniper rifle from a gun dealer in the Fort Pierce, Florida, area.

Prosecutors say Routh searched and contacted gun shops in Hawaii, where he had previously lived with a girlfriend, browsed numerous Craigslist listings for firearms in South Florida, and reached out to a friend in North Carolina to inquire about the price and availability of a .50 caliber sniper rifle.

Routh purchased a military-grade SKS rifle that he used on Sept. 15, 2024, in the assassination attempt, authorities said.

Aug. 14: Returns to Florida

On Aug. 14, 2024, Routh returned to Florida and allegedly began intense surveillance on Trump's travel routes.

Using a burner phone, Routh researched, among other things, Trump’s campaign movements, patterns of life, the golf course, Trump’s airplane, firearms and ammunition, escape routes, local hospitals, police forensic techniques, and items he would need for the attempt, prosecutors said.

Sept. 15: Assassination attempt on Trump

On Sept. 15, 2024, Routh carried out what federal prosecutors describe as the final stage of an attempted assassination plot against Trump.

In the pre-dawn hours, prosecutors say Routh set up a sniper hideout near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Armed with a military-grade SKS rifle that he had obtained illegally, Routh is accused of positioning himself in anticipation of Trump’s arrival to play golf.

Before Trump came into range, Routh was spotted by Secret Service agents. When they confronted him, the agents opened fire, and Routh fled the scene, abandoning his rifle, officials said.

During his attempted escape, he carried a written escape plan, multiple burner phones, fake IDs and stolen license plates, according to authorities. He was later arrested in Martin County the same day.

Ryan Routh's charges

Routh is charged with attempting to assassinate Trump on Sept. 15, 2024, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Routh pleaded not guilty to the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

In December, he was charged with another felony attempted murder charge, with prosecutors arguing he was responsible for an accident that almost killed a young girl when police shut down traffic after he fled.

Routh's trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 8, 2025.