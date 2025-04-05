Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Trump advances to championship round of Senior Club golf tournament, days after imposing wave of tariffs

Trump suggested in March he was done competing in golf tournaments

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump has advanced to Sunday's final round of a Florida golf tournament, the Senior Club Championship, after winning in the second round Saturday, the White House announced. 

"The president won his second-round matchup of the senior club championship today in Jupiter, Fla., and advances to the championship round on Sunday," the statement said. 

Trump will look to win his second golf championship in a month. In early March, he won the Golf Club Championship at his club in Palm Beach County, Florida. 

Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach

President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 30, 2020.  (Reuters/Marco Bello)

Trump suggested that tournament would be his last in a Truth Social post, but it turns out it wasn't. 

"I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club," the March 5 post said.

President-elect Trump golfing in Florida

Donald Trump plays golf ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational series tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., Aug. 9, 2023. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump played in the Senior Club Championship this weekend after a week in which he imposed a series of tariffs on other countries as part of his "Liberation Day" agenda. 

Trump imposed a 10% baseline tariff on all imported goods into the United States while some countries were slapped with higher rates.

Trump in golf cart

Donald Trump drives a golf cart accompanied by aide Walt Nauta before the start of day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Aug. 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J.  (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Trump, in a post on Truth Social Saturday morning, wrote that his plan is already working with trillions of dollars pouring into the U.S. economy and encouraged Americans to "hang tough" after stock market declines.

"We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN," Trump wrote

"HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.