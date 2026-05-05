Trump announces temporary pause of 'Project Freedom' amid progress toward Iran deal and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump announces temporary pause of 'Project Freedom' amid progress toward Iran deal



2. Former Dem senator ousted in 2024 wins primary in rebound bid that could flip majority

3. Patel accuses FBI of lying to obtain warrants to illegally spy on Trump's 2016 campaign

MAJOR HEADLINES

UNINVITED GUEST — Family finds homeless man secretly living in their basement after things go missing. Continue reading …

WHEELS OF JUSTICE — Cops deploy drones to help trap dozens of bikers in massive bridge takeover. Continue reading …

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Babysitter’s grim discovery exposes deadly family secret inside luxury home. Continue reading …

BELLY OF THE BEAST — Crocodile suspected of eating local man airlifted in daring mission to retrieve remains. Continue reading …

LETHAL FORCE — US military kills 3 in strike on suspected drug-trafficking vessel in Eastern Pacific. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

VIVEK'S VICTORY — Trump-backed Ramaswamy wins Ohio GOP gubernatorial primary, set to face Dem doctor. Continue reading …

TRIPLE THREAT — AOC-backed plan to 3X the federal minimum wage faces backlash over job loss fears. Continue reading …

IN THE HOT SEAT — Howard Lutnick forced to face Jeffrey Epstein ties during House Oversight hearing. Continue reading …

COMMAND CRISIS — Washington's top brass manipulated reports to hide violent offenses, feds allege. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

TABLES TURNED — Ken Griffin vows to 'double down' on Miami move, says NYC 'doesn't welcome success.' Continue reading …

SCHOOL SHAKEUP — Smith College 'makes a mockery' of all-women status by admitting transgender students, education watchdog says. Continue reading …

GAME OVER — LA 2028 Olympics' safety plan relies 'too much on police' and Homeland Security, left-wing activists say. Continue reading …

REMOTE CONTROL — California bill would let illegal immigrant professors keep teaching US students remotely. Continue reading …

OPINION

SEN DAVE MCCORMICK — Prediction markets are booming — Washington must catch up. Continue reading …

SARA CARTER — President Trump’s drug control strategy sets the path to end the drug crisis for good. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

RED CARPET PLAY — Blake Lively's Met Gala stunt after Justin Baldoni settlement was a ‘deliberately calculated tactic.’ Continue reading …

HIDDEN TOLL — Sleep apnea may be linked to a surprising physical ‘disconnect,’ researchers say. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on remarkable road trips and cool coin collections. Take the quiz here …

LESS IS MORE — Weight-loss drugs are reshaping how Americans eat out, top chef reveals. Continue reading …

GRILL, BABY, GRILL — Train passenger cooks fresh steak with surprising device. See video ...

WATCH

MIKE WALTZ — Iran is truly desperate for a deal. See video …

LARA TRUMP — Met Gala attendees are the biggest group of hypocrites. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a look at what rising gas prices, Iran tensions, and shifting global oil alliances could mean for America’s energy future. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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