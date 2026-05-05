South African police airlift massive crocodile suspected of eating missing local

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Authorities in South Africa carried out a high-risk recovery operation over the weekend, airlifting a massive crocodile suspected of eating a local resident.

The operation followed last month’s disappearance of a 59-year-old businessman from Gauteng, South African Police Service (SAPS) said. Local media Smile FM identified him as Gabriel Batista, the owner of the Border Country Inn located a short drive from the river.

A specialized task force eventually tracked down the reptile Saturday along the Komati River, where it was euthanized and removed from the area, officials reported. Upon examination, they said human remains were discovered in its digestive system.

The operation was also captured on camera and has since spread widely on social media, showing personnel hoisting the massive crocodile from the water by helicopter.

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According to the police, the local businessman went missing late last month after his Ford Ranger became stranded at a flooded low-lying river crossing near crocodile-infested waters.

State media SABCNews reported that the vehicle was swept away as he attempted to cross the bridge.

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Following a weeklong search, the team reportedly identified a large crocodile nearby that they believed may have attacked and consumed the victim.

According to officials who monitored the reptile for several days, the reptile appeared to show signs it had recently fed, including prolonged periods of inactivity, South African outlet ENCA said.

"During the search, we saw that this particular crocodile was only about 150 meters away from where the person had washed off the bridge. This crocodile stayed there the whole time. When the helicopter went over it, it wouldn’t move away," SAPS Captain Johan "Pottie" Potgieter said.

"We know from experience that if crocodiles have had a big meal, they’re not very active, and need to lie in the sun for their digestive system to start working."

After authorities euthanized the animal with the necessary permissions, Potgieter operated under "extremely dangerous conditions," being lowered from a helicopter into crocodile-infested waters.

It was then secured with a rope, hoisted from the water, and airlifted away, SAPS said.

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During the examination, officials reportedly discovered human remains, as well as six pairs of sandals inside the animal’s stomach, SABC News reported.

The remains have been submitted for DNA testing to confirm the victim’s identity.

It remains unclear whether the shoes are linked to any missing residents or villagers in the area.