AOC-backed $25 minimum wage plan sounds great — but at what cost?

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Democrats' push to more than triple the federal minimum wage to $25 an hour is reigniting debate over whether a one-size-fits-all policy can work across the U.S. economy.

Critics warn the new proposal would do more harm than good, pointing to risks such as inflation, job losses and added strain on small businesses.

Lawmakers and advocacy groups have for years demanded a significant increase in the federal wage floor. A plan backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and supported by a coalition of more than 100 organizations would mark one of the most aggressive increases to the federal minimum wage in recent history.

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Minimum wage laws vary widely across the United States. The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009 despite rising costs of housing, food and healthcare.

Before that, Congress last raised the wage through a three-step increase passed in 2007, boosting it from $5.15 to $5.85 in 2007, $6.55 in 2008 and finally landing at $7.25 in 2009.

If the federal minimum wage were to create that same earning and spending power today, that figure would need to be $11.34 an hour when adjusted for inflation.

As a result of this disparity, the gap between states has widened in recent years, with some more progressive enclaves adopting base wages more than double the federal minimum.

Some have raised hourly wages above $15, while others remain at or near the federal baseline, often reflecting differences in cost of living, local economic conditions and political leanings of different jurisdictions.

The gap is stark.

California and New York have minimum wages above $16 an hour, while states like Georgia and Wyoming remain at or near the federal minimum of $7.25, with some maintaining a base rate even lower than the nationwide standard.

Georgia’s $5.15 an hour minimum wage is largely symbolic, as federal law requires most workers to be paid at least the federal base. A few workers not covered by federal wage law — such as those at very small businesses or in certain exempt roles — may still be paid the lower state rate, though such cases are rare.

Against that backdrop, opponents of implementing a sharp federal increase argue it could put pressure on small businesses, particularly in lower-wage states where operating margins are often much tighter. Businesses facing higher labor costs may respond by raising prices, reducing staff or cutting hours, economists warn.

Santiago Vidal Calvo, a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute, told Fox News Digital in March that arguments for steep wage hikes often overlook basic economic trade-offs.

"That’s one of the common fallacies people fall into — many believe raising the minimum wage will solve everything, that wages will go up while prices stay the same," he said. "But that’s Econ 101 — it doesn’t work that way."

"This is about unintended consequences — what happens after the policy is passed," Vidal Calvo added.

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Nicole Huyer, a senior research associate at the Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies, said proposals like the one propped up by AOC could carry significant economic risks.

"The AOC-backed federal minimum wage hike from $25 per hour to $30 is aspirational rhetoric, but poor policy that risks creating inflation and unemployment in affected sectors," Huyer told Fox News Digital.

"When faced with higher labor expenses, small businesses will look to cut costs by any means necessary. That includes increasing prices for consumers, laying off workers, cutting hours or relocating altogether."

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Supporters, however, argue that raising the federal minimum wage would help workers keep pace with rising costs and reduce reliance on public assistance, particularly in states where wages have remained at the federal floor for more than a decade.

As proposals to raise the federal minimum wage gain traction, it's likely the debate will intensify over whether a national standard can account for differences in state economies or if wage policy is better left to the states.