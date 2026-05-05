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Immigrant Education

California bill would let illegal immigrant professors keep teaching US students remotely

Faculty group says the legislation 'protects student learning' by ensuring continuity at community colleges

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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Gavin Newsom draws up plans to help illegal immigrants dodge Trump deportation plan: Report Video

Gavin Newsom draws up plans to help illegal immigrants dodge Trump deportation plan: Report

Ron Vitiello, former U.S. Border Patrol chief, reacts to reports that California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to help illegal immigrants dodge President-elect Trump's mass deportation plan.

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A new bill from a California state lawmaker would let illegal immigrant professors who get deported continue to teach students remotely. 

The recently introduced bill by Assemblymember Mike Gipson, a Democrat who represents Los Angeles, would allow professors who came into the country illegally and who get deported the ability to have what the bill calls a "remote teaching arrangement." 

According to the bill, this is "an arrangement that allows a deported or detained faculty member to perform, to the extent possible, their instruction and professional duties through distance education or other remote modalities offered by the community college district." 

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A girl waves a Mexican flag as students from at least 12 LAUSD high schools walk out to protest the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and march to City Hall in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2026. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

It would "require a community college district to allow its faculty who departed the United States on or after January 1, 2027, for a specified reason, including, among others, due to immigration enforcement actions by the Department of Homeland Security, and who was teaching for the community college district at the time of departure to perform their instruction and professional duties through distance education or other remote modalities offered by the community college district, as provided."

A post from the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges (FACCC), shared by Gipson in April supporting his bill, said that the legislation "protects student learning by ensuring instructional continuity when community college faculty are impacted by immigration enforcement."

It added that the bill "allows affected faculty to continue teaching remotely, preventing sudden course disruptions and keeping students on track."

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The Institute for Immigration Research at George Mason University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences estimates that of the approximately 8.1 million teachers in the country, about 857,200 are immigrant teachers, and nearly half of those are post secondary teachers, or college professors

Fox News Digital reached out to Gipson for comment, but he declined. 

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Individuals clap outside their home as hundreds of students march in protest against ICE and the Trump administration near Navajo Road in San Diego, Calif., on Feb. 6, 2026. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

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Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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