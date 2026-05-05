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FBI

Kash Patel accuses FBI of lying to obtain warrants used to illegally spy on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign

FBI Director says FISA court ruled warrants as illegal after finding the FBI lied in applications

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
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Kash Patel discusses FBI 'burn bags' and weaponized agencies with Sean Hannity Video

Kash Patel discusses FBI 'burn bags' and weaponized agencies with Sean Hannity

Kash Patel discusses the ongoing conspiracy and weaponization of federal agencies, including the discovery of 'burn bags' at FBI headquarters, in a new episode of 'Hang Out with Sean Hannity.' Patel details how documents related to the Steele dossier and computer hard drives were found, highlighting accountability challenges. He explains the significance of burn bags in destroying classified information.

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FBI Director Kash Patel accused the FBI of lying to obtain surveillance warrants to illegally spy on President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and subsequent first term.

Trump has long accused his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, and former President Obama of being ringleaders in an alleged spying conspiracy against his campaign, an allegation both have denied. Patel detailed the years-long federal investigation into the alleged surveillance on the latest episode of "Hang Out with Sean Hannity."

"It took me two years of my life to prove the following: that a political party in the United States of America in the 21st century would go overseas and hire some bogus intelligence asset to manufacture fraudulent, fake, unverified information, funnel that to not just the intelligence community, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation," he said.

"And then take those packaged lies that they had paid for with campaign finance funds and go into a secret surveillance court and illegally spy on your opponent to be the President of the United States."

KASH PATEL SAYS RUSSIAGATE-LINKED FBI ‘BURN BAG’ ROOM WAS MISSING FROM BUREAU BLUEPRINTS

FBI Director Kash Patel speaking next to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche at a press conference.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks alongside acting Attorney General Todd Blanche during a press conference at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026, following reports of a second indictment of former FBI Director James Comey. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

Patel's comments come as scrutiny intensifies over the federal government’s use of spying power and following Congress’ renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) for 45 days.

Section 702 of FISA permits authorized U.S. officials to collect phone calls and text messages of foreign targets, but in doing so can also capture Americans’ communications – a piece of legislation Trump strongly opposes.

Patel told Fox News that FISA warrants – some signed by former FBI Director James Comey – were used to illegally spy on Trump and top officials, including himself, during the 2016 campaign and in years that followed.

FBI SUBPOENAED KASH PATEL AND SUSIE WILES PHONE RECORDS IN FEDERAL TRUMP INVESTIGATION

"I was illegally spied on by the likes of Rod Rosenstein (former U.S. deputy attorney general) and Chris Wray (former FBI director) and 10 other staffers on the Hill and people who were elected to serve this country in the halls of Congress."

"They were actually continuing the weaponization that Donald Trump and I had exposed during Trump One [President Trump's first term]."

Donald Trump speaking at NBC's Today Trump Town Hall in New York City

Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends NBC's Today Trump Town Hall at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on April 21, 2016. (D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Patel was a member of the National Security Council (NSC) in 2019, becoming deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism during Trump's first term. He was a chief investigator and primary author of the 2018 "Nunes Memo" alleging FBI bias in Trump-Russia interference investigation.

The FBI-approved warrants, Patel shared, were later rescinded by the FISA court in 2018 after a federal investigation into the alleged spying was completed.

PATEL SAYS COMEY CASE IS 'FAR FROM OVER,' VOWS TO RESTORE 'ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY' TO FBI

"The FISA court themselves came back and said these warrants were illegal," the FBI director explained. "The FBI did not provide evidence of exculpatory evidence and innocence and that the FBI essentially lied in those applications and all the information was unverified."

"I don't think that's ever happened before... Hollywood couldn't come up with this," he added.

Patel argued that the alleged weaponization of federal law enforcement did not end when Trump first left office in 2021 but was reignited under the Biden administration.

Kash Patel alleges previous FBI leadership obtained his phone records, those belonging to Susie Wiles Video

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He also vowed to uncover additional evidence.

"I knew in the four years that we were out of office, that they continued to regenerate that institution of weaponization," Patel said. "So when I walked in the door, I said, ‘We only got a bit of it. We only got maybe half of it.’"

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

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