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Democrat Elections

Sherrod Brown secures Ohio Dem nomination, faces GOP's Husted in key battle for Senate majority

Brown will face appointed Republican Sen. John Husted in a race that could determine Senate majority control

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Sen Jon Husted touts support from 75 Ohio Sheriffs, including Democrats and Independents Video

Sen Jon Husted touts support from 75 Ohio Sheriffs, including Democrats and Independents

U.S. Senator Jon Husted spoke to Fox News Digital about the defection of law enforcement from Sherrod Brown’s camp, citing a "radical" Democratic shift on ICE cooperation and public safety.

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Former longtime Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio on Tuesday won his party's 2026 Senate nomination, the Associated Press reports.

Brown, who served three decades in Congress before being defeated for re-election in 2024 by now-GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno, will face off in this year's general election with Republican Sen. John Husted, Ohio's former lieutenant governor who was appointed to replace Vice President JD Vance.

The general election winner will fill the final two years of Vance's Senate term. Vance, who was elected to the Senate in 2022, stepped down from the chamber after he and President Donald Trump won the 2024 election for president and vice president.

DEMOCRACY ’26: STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FOX NEWS ELECTION HUB

US Vice President JD Vance casting ballot at polling location in Cincinnati, Ohio

Vice President JD Vance casts his ballot at St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 5, 2026, during the state's primary election. (Roberto Schmidt-Pool/Getty Images)

Vance traveled to his home state Tuesday morning, stopping at a polling station in Cincinnati to cast a ballot in the primary.

The Senate race in Ohio is one of a handful that will decide if Republicans successfully defend their slim majority in the chamber, or if the Democrats win back control for the first time in four years.

SIX MONTHS TILL MIDTERMS: THE TEN RACES THAT WILL DETERMINE THE SENATE'S MAJORITY

Ohio Sen. Jon Husted

Ohio Sen. Jon Husted revealed on Monday that a record 75 sheriffs in the state have endorsed him, including independents and a Democrat. (Husted Senate campaign)

Republicans currently control the Senate 53-47.

Brown defeated long-shot rival Ron Kincaid, an IT professional and Special Olympics coach, to capture the Democratic Senate nomination. Husted ran unopposed for the Republican Party's Senate nomination.

TRUMP'S GRIP OVER GOP FACES BIG TESTS IN THIS STATE'S PRIMARY

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown speaking to volunteers at a campaign office in Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is running to return to the Senate, on Tuesday won his party's 2026 nomination in Ohio. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Once a top general election battleground state, Ohio has shifted to the right over the past decade, with Trump carrying the state by 11 points in the 2024 election.

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But this year's races for the Senate and governor are expected to be very competitive.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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