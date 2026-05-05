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Midterm Elections

Trump-backed Vivek Ramaswamy wins Ohio GOP gubernatorial primary, will face Democrat Amy Acton

Ohio has shifted right the past decade, but showdown to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. DeWine expected to be competitive

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Vivek Ramaswamy joins Lawrence Jones for breakfast amid Ohio governorship bid Video

Vivek Ramaswamy joins Lawrence Jones for breakfast amid Ohio governorship bid

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sits down with Lawrence Jones for breakfast. Ramaswamy outlines his campaign priorities for Ohio, emphasizing lower costs, bigger paychecks and improved public schools. He discusses leveraging AI for future job growth, aiming for Ohio to lead a new industrial revolution.

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Vivek Ramaswamy has won the 2026 Republican gubernatorial nomination in his home state of Ohio, the Associated Press reports.

Ramaswamy, who grabbed national attention when he ran for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination before dropping out and becoming a top surrogate for President Donald Trump, on Tuesday defeated longshot rival Casey Putsch, an automotive entrepreneur.

His victory sets the stage for a high-profile general election battle for governor in the key midterm Midwestern battleground state.

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Vivek Ramaswamy speaking at a podium during Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix

Vivek Ramaswamy, seen speaking at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix on Dec. 19, 2025, won the 2026 Republican gubernatorial nomination in his home state of Ohio (Jon Cherry/AP)

Now, the multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur and business leader who is backed by Trump will face off in November's general election against Democrat Amy Acton, a doctor and researcher who served as director of the state Department of Health from 2019 to 2020.

Acton was unopposed as she captured the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Ohio.

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Amy Acton standing with striking United Steelworkers Local 3057 members outside ArcelorMittal steel plant

Democrat Amy Acton, seen standing alongside striking members of United Steelworkers Local 3057 outside the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 2, 2026, is her party's gubernatorial nominee in Ohio. (Jason J. Molyet/News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The winner in November will succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Mike DeWine.

Once a top general election battleground state, Ohio has shifted to the right over the past decade, with Trump carrying the state by 11 points in the 2024 election. But polls indicate this year's race for governor between Ramaswamy and Acton will be very competitive.

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US Vice President JD Vance casting ballot at polling location in Cincinnati, Ohio

Vice President JD Vance casts his ballot at St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 5, 2026, during the state's primary election. (Roberto Schmidt-Pool/Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance traveled to his home state this morning, stopping at a polling station in Cincinnati to cast a ballot in Ohio's primary.

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Vance, who served as senator from Ohio before stepping down after winning election in 2024 as vice president, confirmed to reporters that he cast a ballot for Ramaswamy.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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