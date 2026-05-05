LA 2028 Olympics' safety plan relies 'too much on police' and Homeland Security, left-wing activists say

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Left-wing activists are reportedly frustrated with the upcoming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles because of the committee's reliance on the police department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the wake of immigration raids.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that organizations like the Fair Game Coalition and the Sunita Jain Anti-Trafficking Initiative have spoken out about the organizing committee LA28's safety plan on protecting human rights, which was released last month.

"The activists told a Los Angeles City Council committee that LA28 plans to rely too much on police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, organizations that provoke fear and discord among many Angelenos, especially after a wave of violent immigration raids," the article read.

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The Human Rights Strategy repeatedly emphasized the role of the DHS at what has been designated a "National Special Security Event."

"As a result of this designation, DHS and other federal agencies have signaled they will provide significant resources, staff, and technology in support of these Games," the strategy read. "The federal government, with the assistance of appropriate state and local public safety and law enforcement agencies, has the responsibility to coordinate operational security as well as contingency planning to ensure the safety and security of those participating in the Games, attending the Games, and in the communities where Games-related events take place."

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The LA Times spoke to Martin Barrera from the Fair Game Coalition who "expressed dismay" over DHS involvement because of its connections to raids "that arrested scores of migrant workers."

"This plan fails to protect those most at risk," Barrera said.

The report also noted that "several left-leaning political groups have been applying increasing pressure on LA28" before the safety plan's release after the board added former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and Trump's former chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

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"They previously called for the resignation of LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman, faulting him for bringing several allies of President Trump onto the organization’s board," the article read.

Wasserman has been criticized more recently for his name appearing in the Epstein files as well as documents showing that he had a flirtatious exchange with close Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Though he announced he would be selling his talent agency following the backlash, Wasserman maintained his position at LA28.

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Fox News Digital reached out to LA28 for comment.