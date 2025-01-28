Trump administration touts 969 illegal immigrant arrests in one day: 'HERE ARE SOME OF THE WORST'

The Trump administration rolled out a social media thread on Tuesday highlighting the latest apprehensions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the president's immigration crackdown comes to fruition.

"969 TOTAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ARRESTS by ICE were recorded yesterday, January 27, 2025," the White House shared on X. "HERE ARE SOME OF THE WORST."

The post shows nine different illegal immigrants who have already been convicted of crimes, such as child rape, or have alleged links to gangs and terrorist organizations and other serious crimes.

The nine criminal migrants highlighted in the thread include their photos, as well as short biographies explaining their crimes.

"MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Oscar Villatoro-Lazo, a Salvadoran national, was arrested by ICE Buffalo on Jan. 27, 2025. Conviction: Murder, sentenced to 19 years to life," one post reads.

Another explains: "MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Edgar Julca-Tangoa, a Peruvian national, was arrested by ICE Newark on Jan. 27, 2025. Subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice: Aggravated sexual assault and abuse of multiple minors in Argentina."

"MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN: Fernando Hernandez-Martinez, a Mexican national, was arrested by ICE Atlanta on Jan. 27, 2025. Conviction: Two counts of child molestation, sentenced to five years confinement," another post reads.

Other arrests included a Peruvian national wanted by INTERPOL for aggravated sexual assault on a minor, a Mexican national accused of child molestation and an Afghanistan national suspected of being a suspected terrorist.

Trump's 2024 campaign promised to curb illegal immigration that flourished under the Biden administration. The 47th President promised to deport migrants, including those who had long rap sheets or ties to gangs or terrorist organizations.

On the first day of his second term, President Trump issued ten executive orders aimed at overhauling U.S. immigration law and policy. Less than a week back in the Oval Office , Trump touted that he is keeping his promises.

"Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency at our southern border. I sent active duty troops on the border to help repel the invasion. Tom Homan is leading the charge. You know that. We like Tom Homan. Doing a great job. We immediately halted all illegal entry and began sending every border trespasser and violator back to the places from which they came. I signed an order that will designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. It's a big deal, it's a big deal. Biden didn't want to do that," he said from Las Vegas during a rally on Saturday. "Biden didn't know he was alive. He didn't want to do it."

His executive orders included sealing the U.S. asylum system for those without proper documents; discharging the military with deporting immigration violators; and tasking ICE with removing migrants.

Since President Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, armed federal immigration agents have swept cities in the first deportation raids.

In the last week, the Department of Homeland Security said that "law enforcement officials have removed and returned 7,300 illegal aliens."

