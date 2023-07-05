Expand / Collapse search
True Crime
Published

True crime stories you missed this week: July 3-7, 2023

Catch up on the hottest crime stories, mysteries, investigations, cold cases and missing person files every Saturday with Fox News Digital

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News

Nancy Grace casts doubt on likelihood Philadelphia teacher committed suicide Video

Nancy Grace casts doubt on likelihood Philadelphia teacher committed suicide

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the tragic death of 27-year-old Ellen Greenberg and why she does not believe Greenberg's death was a suicide. 

Ellen Greenberg, a Philadelphia teacher, was found dead in her apartment after a blizzard 12 years ago by her fiancé. She had 20 stab wounds, including 10 to the back of her head and neck, and was covered in bruises in different states of healing.

Ever since, her parents have been fighting city and state leaders for an explanation.

"It's hard to believe with the amount of facts in the universe that no one can understand where we stand right now," her mother, Sandee Greenberg, told Fox News Digital. "And the politicians, they are unconscionable."

New questions over bride-to-be stabbing mystery in Philly

A trove of approximately 100 documents in the Delphi murders case was unsealed for the first time, thanks to two Indiana-based podcasters covering the story.

coroner illustration, inset, main image: Ellen Greenberg smiling

Philadelphia teacher Ellen Greenberg was found dead in her apartment the morning after a blizzard 12 years ago by her fiancé. She had 20 stab wounds, including 10 to the back of her head and neck, and was covered in bruises in different states of healing. (Fox News)

Journalist Áine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee, who co-host "The Murder Sheet" podcast, have been closely covering the case of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Liberty "Libby" German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, Feb. 14, 2017, while the two teen girls were walking on a popular hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana.

Delphi murders: How 2 podcast hosts unsealed trove of hidden documents in suspect's case

"Any time anything was filed in the case, whether it was routine or not, it was always sealed. It was always kept from the public," Greenlee told Fox News Digital. "And we'd always get these emails from people saying, ‘Why is this?’ And other reporters would tell us, ‘This is so strange. This has not happened in any other case. Why isn’t someone doing something about this?'"

Richard Allen, center, in booking photo, Libby German, and Abby Williams

Authorities announced Monday the arrest of Richard Allen, center, in the murders of Libby German, left, and her best friend, Abby Williams, right, in February 2017. Lawyers for Allen spoke out Thursday, saying their client has nothing to hide. (Indiana State Police)

Families of Idaho student murder victims challenge plan to demolish crime scene

The University of Idaho's plans to raze the off-campus house where four students were murdered is raising objections from families of the victims who want the house to remain standing with the pending trial of accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

"The university asked for the families’ opinions on the demolition and then proceeded to ignore those opinions and pursue their own self-interests," Shanon Gray, an attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the stabbing victims, told the Idaho Statesman in an email. "The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest, and one of the most important, pieces of evidence in the case."

Work crews in driveway at Idaho murder house

Work crews are parked outside 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, June 27, 2023. The property was slated for demolition after the homeowner donated it to the University of Idaho following the Nov. 13, 2022, murders of students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, inside the home. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Bizarre new details emerge in 'missing teen' Rudy Farias case as mom avoids criminal charges

There is no evidence Rudolph "Rudy" Farias, who reportedly vanished in 2015 as a teenager, was ever missing or was a victim of abuse, Houston Police said Thursday at a press conference. 

It was the latest twist in a bizarre saga that has included claims Farias has been missing for eight years and that his mother, Janie Santana, allegedly drugged him, forced him to "play daddy" and sleep in the same bed with her.

"Based on Rudy's interview, there were no reports of sexual abuse," Lt. Christopher Zamora, flanked by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Sgt. Stephen Jimenez, told reporters. 

Rudy Farias

Rudy Farias was 18 years old and walking his dogs when he vanished in March 2015. (Texas Center for the Missing)

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant.