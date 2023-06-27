Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas police investigating Houston exec's 'pre-planned' disappearance

Texas police said his car was found 'severely burned' in a park

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Texas Department of Public Safety arrests Gulf Cartel member for human smuggling Video

Texas Department of Public Safety arrests Gulf Cartel member for human smuggling

Texas DPS troopers arrested a Gulf Cartel member for allegedly helping five illegal immigrants enter the U.S. from Mexico.

A Texas construction executive has been found alive after police found his car "severely burned" in what police believe may have been a "pre-planned" disappearance.

The West University Place Police Department in Texas said Brett Detamore was reported missing around 9 a.m. on June 21 by his wife, according to FOX 26.

Detamore's pickup truck was found shortly after he was reported missing in Houston's Bear Creek Park, but was "severely burned," according to West University Place Police Department Chief Ken Walker.

Walker said that most of the recognizing or identifying information had been destroyed," but officers found a "secret VIN number" which connected the vehicle to Detamore.

TEXAS MAN SENTENCED TO 45 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

Brett Detamore

The West University Place Police Department in Texas said that Brett Detamore was reported missing around 9 a.m. on June 21 by his wife, according to FOX 26. (West University Place Police Department )

According to a LinkedIn profile, Detamore is the owner of Detamore Development, a construction and home building company.

A witness told police that they saw a male walking away from the burning vehicle on the morning that Detamore went missing, Walker said.

The police chief said a traffic camera located Detamore in his vehicle heading west at 4:21 a.m. on June 21, adding that no one was following him.

TEXAS POLICE LOOKING FOR EX-BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN GUNNED DOWN IN APARTMENT PARKING LOT

A press release by the police department posted on Monday states that police have reason to believe Detamore may have been involved in his own disappearance.

"Based on evidence gathered thus far, it appears that Brett’s disappearance was pre-planned," the press release states. "Our investigation has not revealed any indications of foul play at this time. We are diligently analyzing the available information to understand the motives and circumstances surrounding this decision."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

According to officials, Detamore was found on Tuesday.

"Brett Detamore has been found and has reunited with his family," the West University Place Police Department said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to Detamore and Detamore Development for comment.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.