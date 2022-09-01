Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic Ocean, not currently a threat to land

Winds of Tropical Storm Danielle neared 40 mph, forecasted to strengthen

Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season.

But the storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm's maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph. Additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MONITORING TROPICAL WAVES IN THE CARIBBEAN AND ATLANTIC

People fish from the jetty at the beach along the Atlantic Ocean at sunset in Ocean City, NJ. Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday in the Atlantic and is expected to become the season's first hurricane.

The storm is centered about 960 miles west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph. The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

SEVERE WEATHER EXPECTED FROM MIDWEST DOWN INTO TEXAS

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.