Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas

Heat also is building across Western US, particularly Southwest

Janice Dean
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas.   

Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. 

After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state.  

The heat is going to build once again across the Western U.S., especially the Southwest. 

DOZENS OF MISSISSIPPI DAYCARE CHILDREN, WORKERS RESCUED FROM RISING FLOODWATERS 

DINOSAUR TRACKS UNEARTHED IN TEXAS STATE PARK AS DROUGHT DRIES RIVER 

Daytime highs there will be well over 100 degrees.   

Excessive heat watches are in effect starting Tuesday morning. 

Meanwhile, the tropics are starting to perk up in the Atlantic with several areas worth monitoring. 

