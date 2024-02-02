Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Trial for Michigan school shooter's mother: Revelations from testimony, evidence in historic case

Prosecutors say Jennifer Crumbley ignored her son's cries for help leading up to the day he killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Jennifer Crumbley testifies during her involuntary manslaughter trial in Michigan Video

Jennifer Crumbley testifies during her involuntary manslaughter trial in Michigan

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, takes the witness stand in her criminal trial in Oakland County, Michigan, Feb. 1.

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, gave hours of testimony this week in her criminal trial related to the mass shooting her son committed in 2021.

Jennifer Crumbley and her husband, James Crumbley, who is being tried separately, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in Ethan Crubley's killing of four students  — Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17 — at Oxford High Nov. 30, 2021.

"As a parent, you spend your whole life trying to protect your child from other dangers," Jennifer Crumbley said on the witness stand Thursday while answering questions from the defense. "You never would think you'd have to protect your child from harming someone else. That's what blew my mind. That was the hardest thing I had to stomach is that my child harmed and killed other people."

She stopped short of calling herself a victim, saying the true victims in the case are the families of the deceased, but she added that she has lost "a lot" as a result of the shooting and her son's actions. Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shootings, pleaded guilty to his crimes last year and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER ETHAN CRUMBLEY'S FATHER CALLS HIM ‘PERFECT KID’ IN INTERVIEW WITH POLICE

Jennifer Crumbley looks at the jury while she answers her attorney as she takes the stand in the Oakland County courtroom, on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich.

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Michigan school shooter, took the stand Thursday in her trial for involuntary manslaughter after the jury heard the teenager blamed his parents, including his father, James Crumbley, for not getting him help before the 2021 attack that killed four students. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

"Of course, I look back after all this happened, and I have asked myself if I would have done anything differently. I wouldn’t have." Jennifer said.

"I wish he would have killed us instead."

— Jennifer Crumbley

Jennifer and her husband are accused of illegally purchasing a gun for their 15-year-old son, which he used in the school shooting. They are also accused of ignoring his pleas for help, and prosecutors have presented text messages and emails from Jennifer Crumbley in court to prove she did not take her son's complaints seriously.

Ethan Crumbley, Jennifer Crumbley and James Crumbley mugshots

Ethan Robert Crumbley, left, was charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting. His parents were also charged after the shooting. (Oakland County Sheriff)

James and Jennifer are the first parents to be charged in a school shooting.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MOTHER JENNIFER CRUMBLEY CALLED SON AN ‘OOPSIE BABY,' WITNESS SAYS

"There were a couple of times when Ethan expressed anxiety over taking tests," she testified Thursday. "Anxiety about what he was going to do after high school. College? Military? But not at the level where I felt he needed to see a psychiatrist or a mental health professional."

Jennifer Crumbley, left, weeps as her attorney Shannon Smith holds her head in her hands as surveillance video was displayed for the jury showing the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School in the Oakland County courtroom Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich.

Jennifer Crumbley is being tried on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four students killed by her son, Ethan Crumbley, in 2021.  (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Jennifer broke down Thursday while watching a video of the shooting played in court.

She also answered questions from the state on Friday. Prosecutors suggested she could have stopped the shooting before it happened when she arrived at Oxford High on the morning of Nov. 30, 2021, to meet with school counselors after Ethan was caught scrawling disturbing notes in class.

MICHIGAN MOM ON TRIAL FOR SON'S DEADLY SHOOTING MASSACRE RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT PARENT CULPABILITY IN SHOOTINGS

His notes included an image of a gun and the phrases "Help me," "Blood everywhere" and "My life is useless," along with a drawing of a gun.

Ethan Crumbley class drawings made before Nov. 30, 2021, shooting

James and Jennifer Crumbley met with their son and school leaders the morning of the shooting after a teacher caught Ethan Crumbley drawing disturbing images in class. (Oakland County)

"You could have been with him," Oakland County assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said Friday.

OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTER'S MOTHER ASKS TO DISMISS 3 WITNESSES, ‘GRUESOME’ EVIDENCE THAT COULD ANGER JURY

"I could have, yes," Jennifer Crumbley testified.

Jennifer Crumbley enters the courtroom of Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews on Thursday Jan. 25, 2024 to begin her trial on Thursday Jan. 25, 2024 to begin the trial of Jennifer Crumbley in Ponitiac, Mich.

Jennifer Crumbley, 45, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30, 2021, attack on Oxford High School in Michigan. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

"And you didn't," Keast said.

Instead of taking their son home, prosecutors alleged, Jennifer and her husband left him at school and went about their day. Ethan later took a gun from his backpack and shot a total of 11 people, four of whom died.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER ETHAN CRUMBLEY SENTENCED TO LIFE AFTER ADDRESSING COURT: ‘I AM A REALLY BAD PERSON’

Prosecutors also said Ethan Crumbley made a 19-minute video the day before the shooting describing what he was going to do in school the next day.

Video showing Jennifer Crumbley, left, with her son Ethan Crumbley at a gun range on Nov. 27, 2021 for target practice, is shown in the courtroom during Jennifer Crumbley's trial, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Jennifer Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Nov. 30, 2021, attack at Oxford High School. Prosecutors say she and husband James Crumbley were grossly negligent and that their son's actions were foreseeable.

Video showing Jennifer Crumbley, left, with her son Ethan Crumbley at a gun range Nov. 27, 2021, for target practice, was shown in the courtroom during Jennifer Crumbley's trial Jan. 25, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich.  (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

After the shooting, the Crumbleys allegedly fled Oxford and went to Detroit following some initial questioning from police. U.S. Marshals eventually apprehended them days later, on Dec. 4, 2021.

"The minute this shooting became public and ended up in the paper, in the media, Jennifer Crumbley started telling a story, and then she ran. And she didn't run just because she was selfish. … She ran, and she started deleting text messages, and she started telling a different story because she knew she did something wrong," Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said in her closing statements Friday.

"She wants you to believe she's somebody she's not."

— Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald

Detectives who did a general sweep of the Crumbleys' home in Oxford prior to obtaining search warrants testified in Jennifer's case on Wednesday. Photos presented of the home in court showed a disheveled home before authorities conducted a search. The detective said the home was likely in its normal state when they conducted the initial sweep.

Texts are shown from Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, to a co-worker Andrew Smith as Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald speaks in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Texts are shown from Jennifer Crumbley, mother of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, to a co-worker as Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald speaks in court. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Photos showed shooting range targets with bullet holes hung up in Ethan's messy bedroom. A second bedroom, which was also apparently the shooter's room, also appeared messy, with items on the floor and on his bed.

ETHAN CRUMBLEY DETAILED PLAN TO 'STALK, RAPE, TORTURE' AND 'KILL' FEMALE CLASSMATE, PROSECUTORS SAY

Authorities found a gun safe on a shelf in James and Jennifer Crumbley's bedroom. The safe had two guns inside. 

Inside Ethan Crumbley's room, police found spent shell casings on a nightstand on the day of the shooting. They also found an empty bottle of whiskey beside his bed and knives on a shelving unit.

  • Ethan Crumbley's bedroom
    Image 1 of 2

    Photos showed shooting range targets with bullet holes hung up in Ethan's messy bedroom, which had clutter on the floor and on his bed. (Oakland County court)

  • Shooting range targets in Ethan Crumbley's bedroom
    Image 2 of 2

    Photos of shooting range targets with bullet holes hung up in Ethan's messy bedroom. (Oakland County court)

Jennifer Crumbley testified that her husband was generally in charge of keeping the family's guns stored and secured inside their home. 

Jennifer's defense attorney, Paulette Loftin, argued that the prosecution "cherry-picked evidence" to accuse Jennifer of involuntary manslaughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"It's obvious real life is messy and complicated. And during this trial, I will openly admit that I'm a lawyer who messes up. … I am a human being, and so is Mrs. Crumbley, and that's what this case is about. She's not a perfect person or a perfect parent," Loftin said in her closing statements

Loftin added that the shooting "was clearly not foreseeable to Mrs. Crumbley."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.