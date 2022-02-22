Ethan Crumbley detailed plan to 'stalk, rape, torture' and 'kill' female classmate, prosecutors say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley allegedly detailed a plan to "stalk, rape, torture and ultimately kill a female classmate," an Oakland County prosecutor said in a Michigan courtroom Tuesday.

Crumbley, 15, is accused of fatally shooting four students and injuring seven others at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. The four deceased victims are 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and17-year-old Justin Shilling.

"In text messages to a firm and in his journal, he outlined a plan to stalk, rape, torture and ultimately kill a female classmate," a prosecutor said Tuesday, adding that he expressed "delight" in killing a family of baby birds and found "joy" in hearing them squeal as they died.

Crumbley allegedly wrote in his journal, "When you die you need to be remembered for a long time." He also described what gun he needed, who his first victim would be and expressed that he would surrender after the shooting so that he could "witness the pain and suffering he caused," the prosecutor said.

"He spoke of his admiration for Adolf Hitler and Jeffrey Dahmer," she alleged.

The Tuesday hearing was held to determine whether the 15-year-old boy, who is being charged and housed as an adult, should be relocated to a juvenile facility.

Prosecutors argued that Crumbley displayed interests "well beyond that of an average 15-year-old" child before the school shooting and that he should be housed with adults.

His defense attorneys, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp, argued that he showed concerning signs of mental illness before the shooting and had asked his parents to see a therapist. They have also argued that Crumbley can hear other inmates from his cell and that he would be safer in a juvenile facility.

Crumbley pleaded not guilty in January to 24 charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism, in connection with the mass shooting. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, also face four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed in December that school officials met with Crumbley and his parents to discuss violent drawings he created just hours before the deadly rampage.

The 15-year-old suspect was able to convince them during the meeting that the concerning drawings were for a "video game." His parents "flatly refused" to take their son home.

Loftin and Hopp said in a court filing that their client intends to use an insanity defense.

Authorities say Ethan Crumbley used a pistol James Crumbley bought on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. McDonald referenced a social media post from Jennifer Crumbley saying she and James Crumbley purchased the pistol as a Christmas gift for their son