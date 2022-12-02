Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Trespasser rescued from roof of train car at DC’s Union Station after suffering electrical injury

The man was allegedly trespassing and came in contact with electrical wires

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Thief smashes way into DC Smoothie King, steals drinks from fridge Video

Thief smashes way into DC Smoothie King, steals drinks from fridge

A bizarre burglary was caught on camera in northwest D.C. after a thief broke into a Smoothie King only to steal an armful of beverages from a refrigerator before running off. Video courtesy: DC Police.

Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS rescued a man who was critically injured by electrical shock while on top of a train at Union Station on Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. beneath the H Street bridge, which is north of the station. D.C. Fire and EMS rushed to help assist the man who was stuck on top of the train.

A man was critically injured, apparently by electrical shock, while on top of a train at Union Station on Friday morning, D.C. Fire &amp; EMS said.

A man was critically injured, apparently by electrical shock, while on top of a train at Union Station on Friday morning, D.C. Fire &amp; EMS said. (Washington D.C. Fire Departmet)

  • Fire Department
    Image 1 of 2

    The man who was shocked was trespassing at the time, according to an Amtrak spokesperson. (WTTG via Fox 5)

  • D.C Fire
    Image 2 of 2

    The man remained atop the train for more than half an hour after D.C. Fire received an emergency call. (WTTG via Fox 5)

According to Amtrak officials, the man was allegedly trespassing and came in contact with electrical wires while on top of a train, receiving life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators have not indicated what motivated the man's actions.

The trespasser remained atop the train for more than half an hour after first responder's received the urgent rescue call. Rescuers were unable to get to the man until the power was cut off to the area.

Once freed, the man was rushed to the trauma center nearby.

NEW YORK CITY HIRING 'RAT CZAR' TO HELP WITH LONG-RUNNING BATTLE AGAINST RODENTS 

Officials say the incident caused a power outage, but crews quickly restored service.

No other injuries were reported.

Amtrak's officials say customers may experience delays throughout the day in Washington D.C. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital reached out to Amtrak and Union Station for comment. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 