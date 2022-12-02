Trespasser rescued from roof of train car at DC’s Union Station after suffering electrical injury

Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS rescued a man who was critically injured by electrical shock while on top of a train at Union Station on Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. beneath the H Street bridge, which is north of the station. D.C. Fire and EMS rushed to help assist the man who was stuck on top of the train.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

According to Amtrak officials, the man was allegedly trespassing and came in contact with electrical wires while on top of a train, receiving life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not indicated what motivated the man's actions.

The trespasser remained atop the train for more than half an hour after first responder's received the urgent rescue call. Rescuers were unable to get to the man until the power was cut off to the area.

Once freed, the man was rushed to the trauma center nearby.

NEW YORK CITY HIRING 'RAT CZAR' TO HELP WITH LONG-RUNNING BATTLE AGAINST RODENTS

Officials say the incident caused a power outage, but crews quickly restored service.

No other injuries were reported.

Amtrak's officials say customers may experience delays throughout the day in Washington D.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Amtrak and Union Station for comment.