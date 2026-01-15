Expand / Collapse search
Tyler Robinson

Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson’s lover Lance Twiggs no longer under FBI protection, source says

Law enforcement source confirms protection ended for Robinson's transgender roommate

By Michael Ruiz , Stepheny Price Fox News
PROVO, Utah – A law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News Digital that Lance Twiggs, the transgender roommate and lover of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin Tyler Robinson, is no longer under FBI protection.

The FBI has not publicly commented on why Twiggs' protection ended or whether Twiggs has relocated.

charlie kirk at uvu before shooting, facing the crowd

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed.  (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Twiggs has not been charged with any crime.

Twiggs was moved into a townhome in St. George, Utah, after living with his grandparents when his father kicked him out, a relative said previously. The 22-year-old was also in the process of transitioning from male to female, the relative confirmed. He was kicked out of his parents' home at the age of 18, according to the relative.

He shared an apartment in southwestern Utah with 22-year-old Robinson, who's accused of assassinating Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah.

This is a developing story.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.
