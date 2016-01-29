Treasure hunter disappears searching for $2 million in gold

The chance to find $2 million in gold and treasure has inspired tens of thousands of people to search remote corners of the Rocky Mountains.

That mystery was made by Forrest Fenn, a New Mexico antiquities dealer who announced the hidden treasure years ago in a bid to lure people into the great outdoors.

But now a treasure hunter has gone missing, and Fenn is on an increasingly desperate mission to find him. Randy Bilyeu disappeared more than three frigid weeks ago along the upper Rio Grande. Fellow treasure hunters are keeping up the search, long after the New Mexico Search and Rescue team suspended its efforts.

Fenn tells The Associated Press that he and his treasure hunters are not going to give up.