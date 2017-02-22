Train station escalator grabbed girl's foot, lawsuit claims

A 3-year-old girl who became entangled in an escalator in March lost her foot at a commuter train station in Atlanta, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

The lawsuit was filed against the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority and the elevator manufacturer, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported.

The lawsuit alleges that the escalator grabbed Monique Simpson's jacket while she was in the Vine City MARTA station on March 24, 2016. It says a protective guard broke off and the moving stairs swallowed the girl's right foot as her mother tried to save her.

The suit says a MARTA worker hit the shut-off switch, but rescuers had to use special equipment to free her.

Plaintiffs Sharonta and Moses Simpson declined comment, as did officials with MARTA. A lawyer for the elevator company couldn't be reached for comment.