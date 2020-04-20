Tractor-trailer hauling coveted N95 coronavirus masks catches fire on Tennessee highway

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A tractor-trailer hauling much needed N95 coronavirus masks and other medical personal protective equipment caught fire over the weekend on a highway in Tennessee.

“The fire fully engulfed the trailer and burned it and its contents,” says a Tennessee Highway Patrol incident report obtained by the Smith County Insider.

The news outlet reported that the fire happened around 5 a.m. Saturday on I-40 in Smith County.

Smith County emergency management director Sonny Carter told the Insider the fire appeared to have started in the rear wheels of the trailer.

Troopers said that when the driver noticed the fire, he pulled to the shoulder and attempted to extinguish the fire.

The driver was not injured.

The N95 masks filter out 95 pecnet of all airborne particles and are in demand among medical workers treating coronavirus patients at hospitals and nursing homes. Shortages in coronavirus hotspots have been reported.

It was unclear where the shipment was headed.