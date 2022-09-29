Toy gun mistaken for real one prompts police response at Pennsylvania high school

Police responded to a high school in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday after someone mistook a toy gun for a real one and called 911.

Officials said someone told a school crossing guard while school was dismissing at approximately 3:30 p.m. that they saw someone with a gun in the parking lot of Ridley High School in Folsom, Pennsylvania, which is a suburb of Philadelphia.

When the crossing guard called 911, police responded to the report as school officials took measures to secure the property. Authorities said that once police arrived on the scene, the school property was secure.

Police later discovered three people, none of whom was a current student, sitting in a car with a toy gun in the parking lot at the varsity baseball field and tennis courts. As police handled the situation, students and staff who remained were released for the day.

12-YEAR-OLD SUSPENDED AFTER TEACHER SPOTS TOY GUN DURING VIRTUAL CLASS

"Only the high school was temporarily impacted by the incident," the Ridley Township Police Department said in a statement. "The subjects were arrested, and charges are pending."

Ridley Police have not released any information regarding the charges for the three individuals involved, and they did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

&amp;nbsp;

PHILLY DA INSISTS HIS CRIME POLICIES ARE ‘WORKING’ DESPITE 1,000 KILLINGS, REFUSES TO RESIGN

"There is no update from the information the district shared yesterday, as it was dealt with by the police," Ridley superintendent Lee Ann Wetzel told Fox News Digital. "The difficulty for communities is that there are ‘toys’ that look like real weapons."

In 2020, a 12-year-old boy named Isaiah Elliot, in Colorado, received a five-day suspension for flashing a toy gun across his computer screen during an online art class.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that while the teacher thought it was a toy gun, authorities still did a welfare check on Elliott without parental notification.