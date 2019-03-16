Expand / Collapse search
Town calls 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner

Associated Press

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. – A San Francisco Bay Area town is suing the owner of the quirky Flintstone House, alleging she violated local codes when she put dinosaur sculptures in the backyard and made other landscaping changes that caused local officials to declare it a public nuisance.

The town of Hillsborough filed a complaint this week against Florence Fang, a media mogul who purchased the colorful, bulbous-shaped house in 2017.

In October, a code enforcement panel found the metal sculptures, a driveway sign that reads "Yabba Dabba Doo," and other landscaping additions created "a highly visible eyesore."

The complaint was filed after she failed to comply with the panel's order to remove the features.

Fang's grandson told KPIX-TV that his grandmother "will fight to save the Flintstone House."