Tornado touches down in Chicago suburbs; damages homes, knocks out power

A tornado touched down in the Chicago suburbs of Naperville and Woodridge in the overnight hours causing severe damage to some of the homes in the area.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that there was also significant damage in South Haven, Indiana. The website pointed to social media posts that showed extensive damage to cars and rooftops in the area.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries or fatalities. As of midnight, ComEd reported that 34,000 customers were without power, Fox 32 reported.

"We have no power at all. I’m sitting in the dark waiting to hear back about what’s going on and gathering reports," Gina Cunningham, the mayor of Woodridge, said early Monday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The paper said the tornado struck at about 11:11 p.m. on Sunday.