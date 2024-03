Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The executive director of an Arkansas airport bearing the names of former President Bill Clinton and former first lady and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was shot Tuesday, when federal agents attempted to serve a search warrant.

Arkansas State Police said the shooting occurred at 6 a.m. local time at a home on Durance Court in Little Rock, while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was serving a search warrant at the home of airport Executive Director Bryan Malinowski.

Malinowski, 53, was shot and treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. His condition was not specified.

An ATF agent was also injured in the shootout with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and transported to a local hospital. The ATF and the Little Rock Police Department asked state police to investigate the incident.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or who opened fire first. The case will be presented to prosecutors, who will determine whether deadly force was used consistent within state law.

An airport spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that Malinowski was the airport's executive director.

"Today's incident saddens us, and we pray for everyone involved," a statement from Airport Commission Chairman Bill Walker said. "As the chairman of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, I have named Tom Clarke, the airport's deputy executive director, as acting executive director. The airport's day-to-day operations continue as normal."

Malinowski joined Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in 2008, as director of Properties, Planning and Development and was promoted to deputy director in 2009, according to his biography on the airport website.

The Clinton's ties to Arkansas stem from Bill Clinton's governorship from 1979 to 1981, and again from 1983 to 1992.