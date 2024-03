Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took a swipe at presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, mocking him for his ongoing legal battles.

"Multiple indictments and half a billion dollars in civil liability later, pretty much the only person who can say they were better off four years ago is Donald Trump," a message from Clinton's official account states.

Clinton made the remark on social media platform X Tuesday after an onslaught of legal woes for the former president. Trump defeated Clinton in 2016 to become president.

The comment came after a storm of anger from Trump due to New York Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling against him in a highly publicized civil fraud case.

In late February, Engoron denied Trump’s request to delay payment of the $464 million owed to the state after Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit but said he will temporarily allow the 2024 frontrunner and his sons to continue running their business during the appeals process.

Trump has not been able to secure a $464 million appeal bond he needs following a New York civil fraud judgment against him, his attorneys say.

In a court filing Monday, his lawyers said obtaining one is a "practical impossibility under the circumstances presented."

The former president was less composed in his protests, writing a long complaint on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"Judge Engoron actually wants me to put up Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for the Right to Appeal his ridiculous decision. In other words, he is trying to take my Appellate Rights away from me. Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before.

"I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense? WITCH HUNT. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.