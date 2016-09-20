Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review
An MBA had long been something aspiring entrepreneurs got before launching their businesses, or during pauses in their careers. But more small-business owners are getting an MBA as a booster, applied when someone’s business needs it. Stephen Taylor, assistant dean of graduate programs at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business, says online MBA programs are full of these students --and he regularly sees them using class lessons directly in their work.
“These programs are a relatively safe place for entrepreneurs to learn about how they can manage a business long-term or explore a business opportunity with help from the entire university’s research faculty and other students,” he says. “It’s a whole network of advisers that stays with you for your whole life.”
Another benefit to entrepreneurs seeking an online MBA today: They can take (almost) as long as they like to graduate. Most programs allow students six or more years to finish the degree, which is particularly helpful when an entrepreneur is balancing their growing business with their studies. “We give the students a great deal of flexibility to take as many courses or as few as they would like,” says Temple’s McNamee. “We see this as a lifelong learning approach.”
For those entrepreneurs looking for an online MBA program – either to start a business or scale a company – here is The Princeton Review's top 25 online MBA programs.
Methodology: The Princeton Review's ranking comes from a 2016 survey of more than 3,800 online MBA students from more than 90 schools.
* N/A indicates information not available or not applicable.
#1 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Getty Images
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$104,664
% of Program Taught Online
97%
% of Program Delivered in Person
3%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
9.8
Avg. GMAT Scores
668
Total Applicants/% Accepted
1,104/43%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
742
#2 Indiana University
Getty Images
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$61,200
% of Program Taught Online
94%
% of Program Delivered in Person
6%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
635
Total Applicants/% Accepted
469/76%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
737
#3 Temple University
Temple University | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$59,760
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
N/A
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.3
Avg. GMAT Scores
600
Total Applicants/% Accepted
420/42%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
273
#4 IE University
ie.edu
Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$49,600
% of Program Taught Online
80%
% of Program Delivered in Person
20%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
680
Total Applicants/% Accepted
552/41%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
175
#5 University of Florida
Getty Images
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$56,672
% of Program Taught Online
83%
% of Program Delivered in Person
17%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
5.3
Avg. GMAT Scores
569
Total Applicants/% Accepted
500/55%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
352
#6 Arizona State University
Getty Images
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$56,800
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.7
Avg. GMAT Scores
592
Total Applicants/% Accepted
396/64%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
329
#7 Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester Institute of Technology | Facebook
Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$70,000
% of Program Taught Online
94%
% of Program Delivered in Person
6%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
15.7
Avg. GMAT Scores
N/A
Total Applicants/% Accepted
25/100%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
29
#8 Babson College
Babson College | Facebook
Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$82,000
% of Program Taught Online
72%
% of Program Delivered in Person
28%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
8.8
Avg. GMAT Scores
594
Total Applicants/% Accepted
187/89%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
305
#9 North Carolina State University
Getty Images
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$42,195
% of Program Taught Online
92%
% of Program Delivered in Person
8%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
10.6
Avg. GMAT Scores
616
Total Applicants/% Accepted
238/72%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
222
#10 James Madison University
jmu.edu
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$37,800
% of Program Taught Online
80%
% of Program Delivered in Person
20%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
510
Total Applicants/% Accepted
44/93%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
53
#11 University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas at Dallas | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$45,898
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
N/A
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
582
Total Applicants/% Accepted
206/50%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
272
#12 University of South Dakota
University of South Dakota | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$14,231
% of Program Taught Online
95%
% of Program Delivered in Person
5%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
560
Total Applicants/% Accepted
50/90%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
276
#13 University of Utah
University of Utah | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$57,600
% of Program Taught Online
97%
% of Program Delivered in Person
3%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
7.7
Avg. GMAT Scores
553
Total Applicants/% Accepted
88/65%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
78
#14 Auburn University
Auburn University | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$28,980
% of Program Taught Online
98%
% of Program Delivered in Person
2%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
7.8
Avg. GMAT Scores
569
Total Applicants/% Accepted
237/72%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
408
#15 Hofstra University
hofstra.edu
Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$72,800
% of Program Taught Online
96%
% of Program Delivered in Person
4%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.6
Avg. GMAT Scores
N/A
Total Applicants/% Accepted
66/55%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
46
#16 University of Nebraska-Lincoln
unl.edu
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$25,538
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
606
Total Applicants/% Accepted
185/89%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
321
#17 Northeastern University
Northeastern University | Facebook
Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$73,800
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
Avg. Years' Work Experience
10.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
N/A
Total Applicants/% Accepted
452/88%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
1,016
#18 Pepperdine University
pepperdine.edu
Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$84,240
% of Program Taught Online
94%
% of Program Delivered in Person
6%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
11.3
Avg. GMAT Scores
542
Total Applicants/% Accepted
217/82%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
254
#19 University of Arizona
University of Arizona | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$45,000
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.9
Avg. GMAT Scores
585
Total Applicants/% Accepted
84/95%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
122
#20 Syracuse University
Syracuse University | Facebook
Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$74,592
% of Program Taught Online
94%
% of Program Delivered in Person
6%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
N/A
Avg. GMAT Scores
580
Total Applicants/% Accepted
935/77%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
700
#21 University of North Texas
University of North Texas | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$16,002
% of Program Taught Online
90%
% of Program Delivered in Person
10%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
7.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
542
Total Applicants/% Accepted
68/75%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
98
#22 Jack Welch Management Institute (Strayer University)
Getty Images
Public/Private
Private
Total Program Cost
$39,400
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
15.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
N/A
Total Applicants/% Accepted
1,855/58%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
1,137
#23 University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Massachusetts Amherst | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$32,535
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
12.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
577
Total Applicants/% Accepted
609/85%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
1,292
#24 Ball State University
Ball State University | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$13,980
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
0%
Avg. Years' Work Experience
6.5
Avg. GMAT Scores
556
Total Applicants/% Accepted
113/92%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
258
#25 University of Memphis
University of Memphis | Facebook
Public/Private
Public
Total Program Cost
$18,900
% of Program Taught Online
100%
% of Program Delivered in Person
N/A
Avg. Years' Work Experience
8.0
Avg. GMAT Scores
578
Total Applicants/% Accepted
58/81%
No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program
105