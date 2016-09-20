Top 25 Online MBA Programs for 2016, According to the Princeton Review

An MBA had long been something aspiring entrepreneurs got before launching their businesses, or during pauses in their careers. But more small-business owners are getting an MBA as a booster, applied when someone’s business needs it. Stephen Taylor, assistant dean of graduate programs at Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business, says online MBA programs are full of these students --and he regularly sees them using class lessons directly in their work.

“These programs are a relatively safe place for entrepreneurs to learn about how they can manage a business long-term or explore a business opportunity with help from the entire university’s research faculty and other students,” he says. “It’s a whole network of advisers that stays with you for your whole life.”

Another benefit to entrepreneurs seeking an online MBA today: They can take (almost) as long as they like to graduate. Most programs allow students six or more years to finish the degree, which is particularly helpful when an entrepreneur is balancing their growing business with their studies. “We give the students a great deal of flexibility to take as many courses or as few as they would like,” says Temple’s McNamee. “We see this as a lifelong learning approach.”

For those entrepreneurs looking for an online MBA program – either to start a business or scale a company – here is The Princeton Review's top 25 online MBA programs.

Methodology: The Princeton Review's ranking comes from a 2016 survey of more than 3,800 online MBA students from more than 90 schools.

* N/A indicates information not available or not applicable.

#1 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Getty Images

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$104,664

% of Program Taught Online

97%

% of Program Delivered in Person

3%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

9.8

Avg. GMAT Scores

668

Total Applicants/% Accepted

1,104/43%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

742

#2 Indiana University

Getty Images

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$61,200

% of Program Taught Online

94%

% of Program Delivered in Person

6%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

6.5

Avg. GMAT Scores

635

Total Applicants/% Accepted

469/76%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

737

#3 Temple University

Temple University | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$59,760

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

N/A

Avg. Years' Work Experience

11.3

Avg. GMAT Scores

600

Total Applicants/% Accepted

420/42%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

273

#4 IE University

ie.edu

Public/Private

Private

Total Program Cost

$49,600

% of Program Taught Online

80%

% of Program Delivered in Person

20%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

6.0

Avg. GMAT Scores

680

Total Applicants/% Accepted

552/41%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

175

#5 University of Florida

Getty Images

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$56,672

% of Program Taught Online

83%

% of Program Delivered in Person

17%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

5.3

Avg. GMAT Scores

569

Total Applicants/% Accepted

500/55%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

352

#6 Arizona State University

Getty Images

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$56,800

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

0%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

6.7

Avg. GMAT Scores

592

Total Applicants/% Accepted

396/64%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

329

#7 Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester Institute of Technology | Facebook

Public/Private

Private

Total Program Cost

$70,000

% of Program Taught Online

94%

% of Program Delivered in Person

6%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

15.7

Avg. GMAT Scores

N/A

Total Applicants/% Accepted

25/100%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

29

#8 Babson College

Babson College | Facebook

Public/Private

Private

Total Program Cost

$82,000

% of Program Taught Online

72%

% of Program Delivered in Person

28%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

8.8

Avg. GMAT Scores

594

Total Applicants/% Accepted

187/89%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

305

#9 North Carolina State University

Getty Images

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$42,195

% of Program Taught Online

92%

% of Program Delivered in Person

8%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

10.6

Avg. GMAT Scores

616

Total Applicants/% Accepted

238/72%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

222

#10 James Madison University

jmu.edu

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$37,800

% of Program Taught Online

80%

% of Program Delivered in Person

20%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

11.5

Avg. GMAT Scores

510

Total Applicants/% Accepted

44/93%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

53

#11 University of Texas at Dallas

University of Texas at Dallas | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$45,898

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

N/A

Avg. Years' Work Experience

11.5

Avg. GMAT Scores

582

Total Applicants/% Accepted

206/50%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

272

#12 University of South Dakota

University of South Dakota | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$14,231

% of Program Taught Online

95%

% of Program Delivered in Person

5%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

6.0

Avg. GMAT Scores

560

Total Applicants/% Accepted

50/90%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

276

#13 University of Utah

University of Utah | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$57,600

% of Program Taught Online

97%

% of Program Delivered in Person

3%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

7.7

Avg. GMAT Scores

553

Total Applicants/% Accepted

88/65%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

78

#14 Auburn University

Auburn University | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$28,980

% of Program Taught Online

98%

% of Program Delivered in Person

2%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

7.8

Avg. GMAT Scores

569

Total Applicants/% Accepted

237/72%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

408

#15 Hofstra University

hofstra.edu

Public/Private

Private

Total Program Cost

$72,800

% of Program Taught Online

96%

% of Program Delivered in Person

4%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

11.6

Avg. GMAT Scores

N/A

Total Applicants/% Accepted

66/55%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

46

#16 University of Nebraska-Lincoln

unl.edu

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$25,538

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

Avg. Years' Work Experience

6.0

Avg. GMAT Scores

606

Total Applicants/% Accepted

185/89%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

321

#17 Northeastern University

Northeastern University | Facebook

Public/Private

Private

Total Program Cost

$73,800

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

Avg. Years' Work Experience

10.5

Avg. GMAT Scores

N/A

Total Applicants/% Accepted

452/88%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

1,016

#18 Pepperdine University

pepperdine.edu

Public/Private

Private

Total Program Cost

$84,240

% of Program Taught Online

94%

% of Program Delivered in Person

6%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

11.3

Avg. GMAT Scores

542

Total Applicants/% Accepted

217/82%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

254

#19 University of Arizona

University of Arizona | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$45,000

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

0%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

6.9

Avg. GMAT Scores

585

Total Applicants/% Accepted

84/95%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

122

#20 Syracuse University

Syracuse University | Facebook

Public/Private

Private

Total Program Cost

$74,592

% of Program Taught Online

94%

% of Program Delivered in Person

6%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

N/A

Avg. GMAT Scores

580

Total Applicants/% Accepted

935/77%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

700

#21 University of North Texas

University of North Texas | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$16,002

% of Program Taught Online

90%

% of Program Delivered in Person

10%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

7.0

Avg. GMAT Scores

542

Total Applicants/% Accepted

68/75%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

98

#22 Jack Welch Management Institute (Strayer University)

Getty Images

Public/Private

Private

Total Program Cost

$39,400

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

0%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

15.0

Avg. GMAT Scores

N/A

Total Applicants/% Accepted

1,855/58%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

1,137

#23 University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Massachusetts Amherst | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$32,535

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

0%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

12.5

Avg. GMAT Scores

577

Total Applicants/% Accepted

609/85%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

1,292

#24 Ball State University

Ball State University | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$13,980

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

0%

Avg. Years' Work Experience

6.5

Avg. GMAT Scores

556

Total Applicants/% Accepted

113/92%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

258

#25 University of Memphis

University of Memphis | Facebook

Public/Private

Public

Total Program Cost

$18,900

% of Program Taught Online

100%

% of Program Delivered in Person

N/A

Avg. Years' Work Experience

8.0

Avg. GMAT Scores

578

Total Applicants/% Accepted

58/81%

No. of Students Enrolled in Online MBA Program

105