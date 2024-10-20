Kamala Harris downplays diminishing support from male voters: 'It's not the experience I'm having'

Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed her diminishing support among male voters during an interview with NBC News, who pressed her on why former President Donald Trump had a 16-point lead over the vice president in the key voting bloc.

"Why do you think there is a disconnect for you with men right now?" NBC's Peter Alexander asked Harris during an interview in Michigan that aired on Saturday.

An NBC poll conducted in early October found that while Harris leads Trump among women voters, 55% to 41%, Trump leads Harris 56% to 40% among male voters.

"You can look at the audience and see there are people of every background and gender who are showing up by the thousands, and I think it is because they know I intend to be a president for all Americans, and that's how I'm campaigning to earn the vote of every American," Harris responded.

CNN DATA REPORTER PREDICTS TRUMP WILL WIN ‘HISTORIC’ NUMBER OF BLACK AND HISPANIC VOTERS

Alexander asked again what might explain the gap in support from men and Harris continued, "Not only about their gender, but about their geographic location and unburdened by who they voted for in the past."

"Just to be clear though, men still say by a 16 percent margin they’re supporting Donald Trump right now. Why do you think that is?" Alexander added.

Harris declared that it wasn't her experience.

Alexander also asked Harris about how she would be different from President Biden.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I mean, to be very candid with you, you know, including Mike Pence, vice presidents are not critical of their presidents. I think, really, actually, that in terms of the tradition of it and also just going forward, it does not make for a productive and important relationship," she responded.

Former President Obama appeared to admonish Black Americans who have not been as fervent in their support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid as they were for his in 2008 and 2012 during a pre-campaign-rally stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell also called out Harris' issues with male voters during an appearance on NBC's "Meet The Press" earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She's got such a big problem with men," Mitchell said, adding that support for Trump among that demographic could be underestimated.

"I think that there's misogynation in all of this. Black and White men, [it's a] big problem. But also, the business world. They don't think she is serious. They don't think she's a heavyweight. And a lot of this is gender, but she's got to be more specific about her economic plans," Mitchell continued. "I think they've got to double down on doing more interviews and serious interviews."