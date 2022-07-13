Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Thunderstorms over Gulf Coast, mid-Atlantic bring flash flood risk

Severe weather will also sweep the Rockies, Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to fire up along a front that’s draped across the mid-Atlantic down across the Gulf Coast.  

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON: FORECAST CALLS FOR 17 REMAINING NAMED STORMS IN 2022

That front will also help enhance rain across the area, bringing the risk for flash flooding

The threat of severe storms Wednesday in the southeastern U.S.

The threat of severe storms Wednesday in the southeastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Storms will also pop up over sections of the Rockies and High Plains.

Forecast rainfall in the southeastern U.S.

Forecast rainfall in the southeastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Dangerous heat and humidity has prompted another day of advisories from Texas through the Mississippi Valley.  

Southern U.S. heat alerts through Wednesday

Southern U.S. heat alerts through Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Please take all necessary precautions and protect those who are vulnerable to heat illnesses.

