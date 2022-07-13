Thunderstorms over Gulf Coast, mid-Atlantic bring flash flood risk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to fire up along a front that’s draped across the mid-Atlantic down across the Gulf Coast.

That front will also help enhance rain across the area, bringing the risk for flash flooding.

Storms will also pop up over sections of the Rockies and High Plains.

Dangerous heat and humidity has prompted another day of advisories from Texas through the Mississippi Valley.

Please take all necessary precautions and protect those who are vulnerable to heat illnesses.